May 16, 2019

Uptown Beer Garden in Center City to re-open for fifth season

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Uptown Beer Garden to re-open for fifth summer.

Uptown Beer Garden will re-open for its fifth season Thursday evening at 5 p.m. 

Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group's beer garden in Center City will be open six days a week – closed Sundays – and has some new features for 2019.

There will be five new beers to celebrate Uptown's fifth year. 

Guests can enjoy Lime City Lager from Love City, Garden Weisse from Mainstay IndependentBay 6 Pils from Sly FoxI Love You All...But You’re Terrible from Evil Genius and Party Boy from 2SP. Also on the menu will be the popular Uptown IPA.

As for the signature cocktail, it will be the Coco Mondo, made with Single Prop Rum, Red Bull Coconut Berry, pineapple and lime.

Guests will see a new face behind the massive outdoor grill, too. Executive chef Nathan Kilbride will be taking the lead for 2019. He hails from BRU Craft and Wurst and Craft Concepts Group. 

The new menu for 2019 includes some returning favorites, as well as new items, including seafood options, like oysters and shrimp, and tacos.

The beer garden will be open Monday and Tuesday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from noon to midnight.

Happy hour will run six days a week. On Monday and Tuesday there will be deals from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, happy hour will be from 2 to 6 p.m.

Uptown Beer Garden Opening

Thursday, May 16
Opening at 5 p.m.
1735 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

