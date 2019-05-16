More Culture:

May 16, 2019

NoLibs' Blackbird Pizzeria makes VegNews' list of 'must-try' vegan pizza makers

By Emily Rolen
VegNews ranked Blackbird Pizzeria No. 5 on its list of best vegan pizzerias in the U.S.

On its list of best vegan pizzerias in the U.S., VegNews ranked Philadelphia's vegan mainstay Blackbird Pizzeria fifth best.

Blackbird, originally located in Queens Village but reopened in Northern Liberties, was one of the first vegan spots in the city to open in 2010. Since its rise in popularity, chef Mark Mebus has expanded his meat-less empire with another pizzeria in Rittenhouse, 20th Street Pizza

RELATED: Blackbird Pizzeria brings vegan slices to Northern Liberties with second location

Mebus' original concept has amassed quite a following — and not just for the pies, but also his vegan sandwiches and cheesesteaks.

VegNews recommends the Brunchbird on its must-try vegan pizzerias list, which is a tofu scramble, seitan bacon, sautéed spinach, garlic butter, and violife mozzarella pie. The publication also gave a nod to the Spicy BBQ Pizza featuring Texas barbecue seitan, root beer barbecue sauce, red onions, habanero peppers, and mozzarella. 

Other veg restaurants to make the list include Freesoulcaffé in Tustin, California, and Double Zero in Brooklyn, New York. 

