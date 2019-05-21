More Culture:

May 21, 2019

Take Lyft to the Jersey Shore for flat rate with new Beach Pass program

Use the ride-sharing company to go from Philly to Atlantic City and Cape May County beaches

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lifeguards watch over the surf along the beach in Wildwood.

Tuesday, Lyft announced Beach Pass, a new program for those traveling to and from New Jersey's beaches this summer. 

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the ride-sharing company will offer promo codes providing flat fares to and from popular destinations across Atlantic City and Cape May County.

Jersey Shore media group jokes about amphibious vehicles to deal with Sea Isle-Avalon bridge closure | Philly airport among worst in U.S. for summer flight delays

Philadelphia locals can ride to the beach for a fixed $110 fare when they use the code BEACHPASSPHI. 

Lyft states, "The code will be valid every weekend through Labor Day, from Friday afternoon (12 p.m.) to Sunday night (11:59 p.m.), with limited quantity available."

