Take Lyft to the Jersey Shore for flat rate with new Beach Pass program

Tuesday, Lyft announced Beach Pass, a new program for those traveling to and from New Jersey's beaches this summer.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the ride-sharing company will offer promo codes providing flat fares to and from popular destinations across Atlantic City and Cape May County.

Philadelphia locals can ride to the beach for a fixed $110 fare when they use the code BEACHPASSPHI.

Lyft states, "The code will be valid every weekend through Labor Day, from Friday afternoon (12 p.m.) to Sunday night (11:59 p.m.), with limited quantity available."

