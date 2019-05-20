More News:

May 20, 2019

Jersey Shore media group jokes about amphibious vehicles to deal with Sea Isle-Avalon bridge closure

Townsends Inlet Bridge expected to be closed until late summer

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Humor Jersey Shore
Townsend's Inlet Bridge PROVIDED//Landis Real Estate Co.

The Townsend's Inlet Bridge is set to reopen Friday afternoon after Cape May County closed it in April for an emergency repair.

As Memorial Day 2019 approaches, visitors at the Jersey Shore will once again be inconvenienced by the closure of the Townsends Inlet Bridge

For the third straight year, drivers attempting to get between Avalon and Sea Isle City will have to circumnavigate the 79-year-old bridge, which is now in the process of having several spans replaced. Officials initially projected it would reopen by May 22, but later said the bridge will likely be closed until late in the summer.

RELATED: Morey's Piers April Fools joke provokes Wildwood outrage online

That's where the Sea Isle Times, which part of Seven Mile Publishing, decided to have a little fun with the annual misfortune. In a Facebook post Monday, the media group announced that they would be introducing amphibious vehicle rentals to get between the two popular destinations.

At first glance on a Facebook newsfeed — before the Sea Isle Times clarified it was all a joke — the post appeared to be potentially genuine. Never mind the logistical and legal questions this rental program would have created, or the plain fact that no newspaper would ever have money for something like this.

It wasn't until you clicked into the photo that the second part of the message became visible.

"We wish we could have pulled this off. Trying to have some fun with a bad situation," the Sea Isle Times wrote. "Hopefully the CMC bridge commission figures it out and we have a bridge next MDW..."

Imagine for a second that this was not a hoax. Here's a look the WaterCar you'd be able to rent in action.

If anyone seriously wants to launch this service, by all means, do so. In the meantime, with any luck, you might be able to cross the Townsends Inlet Bridge before the end of August. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Humor Jersey Shore Sea Isle City Jersey Shore Avalon

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Here are all of Eagles WR DeSean Jackson's targets in 2018, with analysis
052019DeSeanJackson

Primary Election

2019 Pennsylvania primary: What you need to know
Primary Kenney Williams Butkovitz 05152019

Humor

Jersey Shore media group jokes about amphibious vehicles to deal with Sea Isle-Avalon bridge closure
Townsend's Inlet Bridge

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: We're about to learn what the 2019 Phillies are really made of
Bryce-Harper-Jean-Segura_040319_Phillies

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved