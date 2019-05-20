Jersey Shore media group jokes about amphibious vehicles to deal with Sea Isle-Avalon bridge closure

May 20, 2019
As Memorial Day 2019 approaches, visitors at the Jersey Shore will once again be inconvenienced by the closure of the Townsends Inlet Bridge
For the third straight year, drivers attempting to get between Avalon and Sea Isle City will have to circumnavigate the 79-year-old bridge, which is now in the process of having several spans replaced. Officials initially projected it would reopen by May 22, but later said the bridge will likely be closed until late in the summer.
That's where the Sea Isle Times, which part of Seven Mile Publishing, decided to have a little fun with the annual misfortune. In a Facebook post Monday, the media group announced that they would be introducing amphibious vehicle rentals to get between the two popular destinations.
At first glance on a Facebook newsfeed — before the Sea Isle Times clarified it was all a joke — the post appeared to be potentially genuine. Never mind the logistical and legal questions this rental program would have created, or the plain fact that no newspaper would ever have money for something like this.
It wasn't until you clicked into the photo that the second part of the message became visible.
"We wish we could have pulled this off. Trying to have some fun with a bad situation," the Sea Isle Times wrote. "Hopefully the CMC bridge commission figures it out and we have a bridge next MDW..."
Imagine for a second that this was not a hoax. Here's a look the WaterCar you'd be able to rent in action.
If anyone seriously wants to launch this service, by all means, do so. In the meantime, with any luck, you might be able to cross the Townsends Inlet Bridge before the end of August.