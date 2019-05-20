Jersey Shore media group jokes about amphibious vehicles to deal with Sea Isle-Avalon bridge closure

As Memorial Day 2019 approaches, visitors at the Jersey Shore will once again be inconvenienced by the closure of the Townsends Inlet Bridge

For the third straight year, drivers attempting to get between Avalon and Sea Isle City will have to circumnavigate the 79-year-old bridge, which is now in the process of having several spans replaced. Officials initially projected it would reopen by May 22, but later said the bridge will likely be closed until late in the summer.