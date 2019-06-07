More Events:

June 07, 2019

Rosenbach's annual Bloomsday festival includes daylong reading of 'Ulysses'

Celebrate James Joyce's novel on June 16

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Rosenbach Museum
Bloomsday Courtesy of The Rosenbach Museum & Library/PhillyVoice

Bloomsday takes place on June 16.

James Joyce's "Ulysses" has been called everything from masterfully moving to hilarious obscene, and was once banned in the United States.

Since 1924, the manuscript has been at Philadelphia's Rosenbach Museum and Library, so naturally, the museum goes big for Bloomsday, the annual international celebration of the novel about the fictional Leopold Bloom in Dublin, Ireland.

RELATED: 17th century play based on real-life witch trial to be performed at Laurel Hill

On Sunday, June 16, the traditional daylong public reading of "Ulysses" in front of The Rosenbach will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Singers will bring the novel's tavern songs and arias to life, actors Michael Toner and Mal Whyte will perform a humorous adaptation of "Ithaca," and Drucie McDaniel will close out the evening with a moving rendition of Molly Bloom's soliloquy.

Special guests this year include Daniel Mulhall, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States, who will read a passage from "Cyclops."

Also, Grey Lodge Pub's Bloomsday Beer Garden will return. On tap will be brews inspired by "Ulysses" famous pub scenes. In addition, there will be several local food trucks, including Wok Works, The Icery and Authentic Byrek, plus a pop-up shop and a silent auction.

Bloomsday

Sunday, June 16
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Free to attend
Rosenbach Museum
2008 Delancey Place, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Rosenbach Museum Philadelphia Beer Gardens Performances

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles agree to four-year contract extension with Carson Wentz
060619CarsonWentz

Vehicles

No, the Philadelphia Parking Authority didn't ticket a car that caught fire on South Street
fire car parking ticket

Food & Drink

Check out the food and drink vendors at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties
Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties

Eagles

What they're saying: Wentz 'is a great pick' for MVP and everyone loves Arcega-Whiteside
Carroll - Eagles Stock J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Opioids

Drexel survey shows support in Kensington for overdose prevention site
Carroll - Kensington

Travel

American Airlines launches flight from Philly to 'Game of Thrones' filming location
Dubrovnik American Airlines Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved