More Events:

June 03, 2019

17th century play based on real-life witch trial to be performed at Laurel Hill

REV Theatre Company to put on a show at the cemetery in July

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Theater
Carroll - Laurel Hill Cemetery Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A statue in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

On four nights in July, a little-known play from the 17th century will be performed by REV Theatre Company at Laurel Hill Cemetery. 

"The Witch of Edmonton" was written in 1621 during the Jacobean era and is based on the true story of a woman who was tried and executed for being a witch.

RELATED: Movie lineup for Cinema in the Cemetery series announced | Tickets to Jane Austen play include pizza, beer

In the play, Elizabeth Sawyer is an old woman who is unfairly ostracized by her community, so she turns to witchcraft and befriends the devil in the guise of a dog (who sings and dances through the production). 

Alongside the main story is another plot line about a young man who's forced to marry a woman for her wealth, while he loves and is secretly married to another.

The production, which has tragedy, horror and comedy, includes revenge, lust, suicide and murder.

Tickets for the show at the cemetery are $30 per person. The play will take place July 12, July 13, July 19 and July 20 at 8 p.m. Rain dates are scheduled for July 14 and July 21.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their own blankets or beach chairs, picnics and beverages.

"The Witch of Edmonton"

Friday, July 12, through Saturday, July 13
Friday, July 19, through Saturday, July 20
8 p.m. | $30 per person
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Theater Philadelphia Laurel Hill Cemetery

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies must change it up to beat the Dodgers of the world
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-sad-060319_USAT

Music Festival

Five people injured after a stampede broke out at Roots Picnic
Roots Picnic stampede

Documentaries

Will Smith is producing a documentary series about Philly's Urban Youth Racing School
Will Smith

Eagles

Doug Pederson expects all Eagles vets to report for mandatory minicamp — including Malcolm Jenkins
112018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Investigations

Wilmington woman recounts harrowing attack at Punta Cana resort
Tammy Lawrence-Daley

Nonprofits

A Philly nonprofit increasing yoga accessibility and inclusivity
roots2rise community yoga

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved