May 02, 2019

Tickets to Jane Austen play include pizza, beer

Tiny Dynamite's A Play, A Pie and A Pint is back

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Tiny Dynamite's A Play, A Pie and A Pint series. $20 includes ticket, beer and pizza slice Photo by Peter Bravo de los Rios/ on Unsplash

For $20, get a theater ticket, pint of beer and slice of pizza.

Tiny Dynamite will present "The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged" at Hill-Physick House, a historic mansion in Society Hill, this spring.

The comedy bringing many of Austen's memorable characters to life is part of the theater production company's A Play, A Pie and A Pint series. Philadelphians get to see a professional play, enjoy a pint of beer and eat a slice of pizza for $20 total.

Three actors will perform the one-act, one-hour play, portraying Emma, Elinor, Mr. Darcy and more favorites from Austen's beloved novels.

The production will take place Wednesday, May 29, through Sunday, June 16. Tickets for A Play, A Pie and A Pint usually sell out, so secure your spot early.

"The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged"

Wednesday, May 29, through Sunday, June 16
$20 tickets
Hill-Physick House
321 S. Fourth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
