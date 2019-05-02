Tickets to Jane Austen play include pizza, beer

Tiny Dynamite will present "The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged" at Hill-Physick House, a historic mansion in Society Hill, this spring.



The comedy bringing many of Austen's memorable characters to life is part of the theater production company's A Play, A Pie and A Pint series. Philadelphians get to see a professional play, enjoy a pint of beer and eat a slice of pizza for $20 total.

Three actors will perform the one-act, one-hour play, portraying Emma, Elinor, Mr. Darcy and more favorites from Austen's beloved novels.

The production will take place Wednesday, May 29, through Sunday, June 16. Tickets for A Play, A Pie and A Pint usually sell out, so secure your spot early.

Wednesday, May 29, through Sunday, June 16

$20 tickets

Hill-Physick House

321 S. Fourth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



