More Events:

May 17, 2019

Movie lineup for Cinema in the Cemetery series announced

Watch 'Young Frankenstein,' 'Coco,' 'Beetlejuice' and 'Gremlins' at Laurel Hill Cemetery

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Screenings
Carroll - Laurel Hill Cemetery Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Laurel Hill Cemetery in East Falls.

As the sun sets over the historic tombs in Laurel Hill Cemetery, the jumbo movie screen will light up.

Laurel Hill and the Philadelphia Film Society's Cinema in the Cemetery series returns this summer. Four movies will be shown in the graveyard, including a popular Disney feature and a cult favorite featuring everyone's fav little monsters.

RELATED: La Peg throwing 'Game of Thrones' series finale watch party Sunday night | Personalize your jean jacket at DIY party in Conshohocken | PHOTOS: Pennsylvania Ballet at Laurel Hill Cemetery

Tickets are $12 per person, and can be purchased online or at the event. 

At each screening, moviegoers are invited to enjoy a picnic under the stars.

Cinema in the Cemetery Series Lineup:

"Young Frankenstein"

Friday, June 28
9 p.m. (gates open at 8 p.m.)
Tickets

"Coco"

Friday, July 26
9 p.m. (gates open at 8 p.m.)
Tickets

"Beetlejuice"

Wednesday, Aug. 21
8:30 p.m. (gates open at 7:30 p.m.)
Tickets

"Gremlins"

Friday, Sept. 13
8 p.m. (gates open at 7 p.m.)
Tickets

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Screenings Philadelphia Philadelphia Film Society Laurel Hill Cemetery

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: If the Eagles were to trade one of their many cornerbacks, who would it be?
051719SidneyJones

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Phillies

Five 'action steps' the Phillies, Gabe Kapler can take to shake things up
Gabe-Kapler-Phillies_051719_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved