Movie lineup for Cinema in the Cemetery series announced

May 17, 2019
As the sun sets over the historic tombs in Laurel Hill Cemetery, the jumbo movie screen will light up.
Laurel Hill and the Philadelphia Film Society's Cinema in the Cemetery series returns this summer. Four movies will be shown in the graveyard, including a popular Disney feature and a cult favorite featuring everyone's fav little monsters.
Tickets are $12 per person, and can be purchased online or at the event.
At each screening, moviegoers are invited to enjoy a picnic under the stars.
Friday, June 28
9 p.m. (gates open at 8 p.m.)
Friday, July 26
9 p.m. (gates open at 8 p.m.)
Wednesday, Aug. 21
8:30 p.m. (gates open at 7:30 p.m.)
Friday, Sept. 13
8 p.m. (gates open at 7 p.m.)
