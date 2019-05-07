PHOTOS: Pennsylvania Ballet at Laurel Hill Cemetery

West Laurel Hill presented a one-of-a-kind featured where Pennsylvania Ballet dancers, Aleksey Babayev, Yuka Iseda, Sterling Baca and Lillian DiPiazza performed excerpts from Romeo & Juliet and Giselle at the historic landmark on Sunday May 5, in celebration of the cemetery’s 150th anniversary.

The performance was originally supposed to be held outside, but because of the rain it took place inside the Conservatory overlooking the grounds. When the rain subsided the dancers did performed a few movements on the grounds outside.

The presentations were followed by a meet and greet with the dancers as well as the Artistic Director, Angel Corella, and a reception with drinks and light fare.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit The Friends of Laurel Hill Cemetery.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Ballet dancers Lillian DiPiazza and Sterling Baca peform in the cemetery at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Artistic director of the Pennsylvania Ballet, Angel Corella, and President of Laurel Hill Cemetery, Nancy A. Goldenberg, at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Ballet dancers Yuka Iseda and Aleksey Babayev perform a piece from Giselle at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Joanie Sweeney of West Laurel Hill and Publicist, Brandon Szeker, at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Ballet dancers Lillian DiPiazza and Sterling Baca perform Romeo and Juliet at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Angel Corella of the Pennsylvania Ballet and Deborah Cassidy, Director of Sales, Marketing & Family Services at West Laurel Hill Cemetery react to the special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.



HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Stacey Wallace, Kyle Huff and Lauren Wegrocki at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.

