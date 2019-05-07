More Culture:

May 07, 2019

PHOTOS: Pennsylvania Ballet at Laurel Hill Cemetery

It was held in celebration of the cemetery’s 150th anniversary

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Pennsylvania Ballet Laurel Hill Cemetery
Dillon - PA Ballet Laurel Hill HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Ballet dancers Yuka Iseda and Aleksey Babayev perform a movement at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.

West Laurel Hill presented a one-of-a-kind featured where Pennsylvania Ballet dancers, Aleksey Babayev, Yuka Iseda, Sterling Baca and Lillian DiPiazza performed excerpts from Romeo & Juliet and Giselle at the historic landmark on Sunday May 5, in celebration of the cemetery’s 150th anniversary. 

The performance was originally supposed to be held outside, but because of the rain it took place inside the Conservatory overlooking the grounds. When the rain subsided the dancers did performed a few movements on the grounds outside. 

The presentations were followed by a meet and greet with the dancers as well as the Artistic Director, Angel Corella, and a reception with drinks and light fare. 

Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit The Friends of Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Dillon - PA Ballet Laurel HillHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Ballet dancers Lillian DiPiazza and Sterling Baca peform in the cemetery at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.


Dillon - PA Ballet Laurel HillHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Artistic director of the Pennsylvania Ballet, Angel Corella, and President of Laurel Hill Cemetery, Nancy A. Goldenberg, at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.


Dillon - PA Ballet Laurel HillHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Ballet dancers Yuka Iseda and Aleksey Babayev perform a piece from Giselle at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.


Dillon - PA Ballet Laurel HillHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Joanie Sweeney of West Laurel Hill and Publicist, Brandon Szeker, at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.


Dillon - PA Ballet Laurel HillHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Ballet dancers Lillian DiPiazza and Sterling Baca perform Romeo and Juliet at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.


Dillon - PA Ballet Laurel HillHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Angel Corella of the Pennsylvania Ballet and Deborah Cassidy, Director of Sales, Marketing & Family Services at West Laurel Hill Cemetery react to the special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.


Dillon - PA Ballet Laurel HillHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Stacey Wallace, Kyle Huff and Lauren Wegrocki at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.


Dillon - PA Ballet Laurel HillHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Tony Cavaliere, Deborah Cassidy, Denise Murphy and Shelly Power, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Ballet, at the Pennsylvania Ballet special performance at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, May 5, 2019.


