More Culture:

May 02, 2019

PHOTOS: Local churches set the stage for new dance performance

The intersection of dance and worship in Philadelphia

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Dance
Carroll - Dance rehearsal Church of the Advocate Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dancers from the First and Heel Performance Group rehearse at the historic Church of the Advocate on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia.

Historic churches throughout Philadelphia will be the stages for a series of dance performances curated by award-winning choreographer Reggie Wilson.

The contemporary dance series, "Grounds that Shout! (and others merely shaking),” examines the many aspects of history that surround Philadelphia’s religious spaces, and draws comparisons between the act of worship and movement of dance

Performances of "… they stood shaking while others began to shout” by Wilson’s First and Heel Performance Group will be held on May 2, 3 and 4 at the Church of the Advocate in North Philadelphia. 

On May 11, the series will culminate with a series of original performances by Meg Foley, <fidget>, Lela Aisha Jones | FlyGround, Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, and Tania Isaac, and will be accompanied by members of the church congregations at three historic Society Hill churches. Attendees will move through St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Old Pine Street Presbyterian Church and Mother Bethel AME from one site-specific performance to the next. This will run three times over the course of the day.

Grounds that Shout is presented by Partners for Sacred Places and Philadelphia Contemporary in partnership with Danspace Project (NYC) and the Center for Experimental Ethnography at the University of Pennsylvania. More information on the series and tickets can be found here.

Below are photos from a recent rehearsal.

Carroll - Dance rehearsal Church of the AdvocateThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A recent rehearsal of “...they stood shaking while others began to shout” at the historic Church of the Advocate in North Philadelphia.


Carroll - Dance rehearsal Church of the AdvocateThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Church of the Advocate is a designated National Historic Landmark for its Gothic Revival architecture and for its important role in the civil rights movement for African Americans in Philadelphia.


Carroll - Dance rehearsal Church of the AdvocateThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

“...they stood shaking while others began to shout” is part of the contemporary dance series, “Grounds that Shout! (and others merely shaking).”


Carroll - Dance rehearsal Church of the AdvocateThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dancers from the First and Heel Performance Group rehearse before the upcoming “Grounds that Shout! (and others merely shaking),” dance series.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Dance Philadelphia Churches Performing Arts History African-American Churches

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' five draft picks
050219MilesSanders

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Parenting

Picking (and getting into) the right preschool
Preschool Students 05012019

Phillies

How Cliff Lee almost missed Game 1 of 2009 World Series vs. Yankees
Cliff-Lee-Phillies_050219_usat

Colleges

Swarthmore College's fraternities disband after disturbing documents leaked, four-day student sit-in
Swarthmore College fraternities disband

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved