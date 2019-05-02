PHOTOS: Dancers rehearse on Strawberry Mansion Reservoir

The first rehearsal of “In Motion, In Place: The Trisha Brown Dance Company in Fairmount Park” was held on rafts on the Strawberry Mansion Reservoir, Wednesday. The rehearsal previewed the performance “Raft Piece” which is a collaboration with Fairmount Park Conservancy and held at the newly-opened Discovery Center in East Fairmount Park.

The company returns in September to present a weeklong series of free outdoor performances including “Raft Piece" at the Discovery Center, "Foray Forêt" on the grounds of historic Mount Pleasant and Roof Piece across rooftops surrounding Local Circle.

More information on the performances can be found here.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Kimberly Fulmer of the Trisha Brown Dance Company rehearses “Raft Piece” in Philadelphia.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Dancers on the Strawberry Mansion Reservoir in Philadelphia.

