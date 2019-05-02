More Culture:

May 02, 2019

PHOTOS: Dancers rehearse on Strawberry Mansion Reservoir

The company returns in September to present a weeklong series of free outdoor performances

Members of the Trisha Brown Dance Company rehearse on the Strawberry Mansion Reservoir.

The first rehearsal of “In Motion, In Place: The Trisha Brown Dance Company in Fairmount Park” was held on rafts on the Strawberry Mansion Reservoir, Wednesday. The rehearsal previewed the performance “Raft Piece” which is a collaboration with Fairmount Park Conservancy and held at the newly-opened Discovery Center in East Fairmount Park. 

The company returns in September to present a weeklong series of free outdoor performances including “Raft Piece" at the Discovery Center, "Foray Forêt" on the grounds of historic Mount Pleasant and Roof Piece across rooftops surrounding Local Circle.

More information on the performances can be found here

Kimberly Fulmer of the Trisha Brown Dance Company rehearses “Raft Piece” in Philadelphia.


Dancers on the Strawberry Mansion Reservoir in Philadelphia.


Leah Ives of the Trisha Brown Dance Company. rehearses on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.


