La Peg throwing 'Game of Thrones' series finale watch party Sunday night

"Game of Thrones" Episode 5, "The Bells," was shocking. Warning: spoilers ahead.

Daenerys made the decision to burn thousands of innocent people at King's Landing, Arya didn't kill Cersei, instead she and her brother/lover Jamie died together when the Red Keep's structure collapsed, and it seems like both Jon and Tyrion fear the Mother of Dragons has gone full Mad Queen.

So what will happen now that the bloodbath is over? Well, HBO's Episode 6 preview doesn't show much.

Will someone kill Dany? Who, if anyone, will sit on the Iron Throne? What's up with that pale horse?



In Sunday night's episode we'll (hopefully) get answers to all our burning questions. But no matter what happens in the series finale, it's going to be emotional for fans to say good-bye to HBO's "Game of Thrones" after years with these characters.

For such a big finale, Philly's La Peg decided to throw a big watch party for fans. Episode 6 will be shown on the big screen in the venue's theater, which has 240 seats that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis that evening.

There will be "Game of Thrones"-themed food and drink specials beginning at 5 p.m., then at 8:30 p.m. the theater doors will open.

"We’re looking forward to a lively pre-party, followed by one last exciting visit to Westeros as it’s meant to be seen – on the big screen," said general manager Liz Boleslavsky.



Featured drinks will include:

• Night’s Watch (tequila with orange juice, orange bitters, beet juice and crushed ice)

• Fire and Ice (bourbon with jalapeño, pomegranate and lime juice)

• Battle of the Bastards (Lionshead Pilsner and a shot of whiskey)

• Highgarden (gin with St. Germain, lemon and sparkling rosé)

Featured dishes will include:

• Drogon Fire Wings with Dracarys Sauce (sambal chili sauce and fresno chili)

• Braavosi Zucchini Coins with parmesan, oregano and garlic

• Dragon Deviled Eggs (blue and purple deviled eggs)

• The Mountain Burger (14-oz. burger with Swiss cheese, fried onion rings, thick-cut bacon, mushrooms and a fried egg)

Admission to the series finale watch party is free.

Sunday, May 19

Beginning at 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

La Peg

140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



