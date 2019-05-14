More Events:

May 14, 2019

La Peg throwing 'Game of Thrones' series finale watch party Sunday night

Grab a 'GoT'-themed cocktail and prepare for what's going to happen in Episode 6 of Season 8

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Game Of Thrones
Episode 5 Season 8 Game of Thrones Helen Sloan/HBO

What will happen in Sunday night's "Game of Thrones" series finale?

"Game of Thrones" Episode 5, "The Bells," was shocking. Warning: spoilers ahead.

Daenerys made the decision to burn thousands of innocent people at King's Landing, Arya didn't kill Cersei, instead she and her brother/lover Jamie died together when the Red Keep's structure collapsed, and it seems like both Jon and Tyrion fear the Mother of Dragons has gone full Mad Queen.

So what will happen now that the bloodbath is over? Well, HBO's Episode 6 preview doesn't show much.

RELATED: "Game of Thrones": Twitter reacts to Episode 5, "The Bells"

Will someone kill Dany? Who, if anyone, will sit on the Iron Throne? What's up with that pale horse?

In Sunday night's episode we'll (hopefully) get answers to all our burning questions. But no matter what happens in the series finale, it's going to be emotional for fans to say good-bye to HBO's "Game of Thrones" after years with these characters.

For such a big finale, Philly's La Peg decided to throw a big watch party for fans. Episode 6 will be shown on the big screen in the venue's theater, which has 240 seats that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis that evening.

There will be "Game of Thrones"-themed food and drink specials beginning at 5 p.m., then at 8:30 p.m. the theater doors will open.

"We’re looking forward to a lively pre-party, followed by one last exciting visit to Westeros as it’s meant to be seen – on the big screen," said general manager Liz Boleslavsky.

Featured drinks will include:

• Night’s Watch (tequila with orange juice, orange bitters, beet juice and crushed ice)
• Fire and Ice (bourbon with jalapeño, pomegranate and lime juice)
• Battle of the Bastards (Lionshead Pilsner and a shot of whiskey)
• Highgarden (gin with St. Germain, lemon and sparkling rosé)

Featured dishes will include:

• Drogon Fire Wings with Dracarys Sauce (sambal chili sauce and fresno chili)
• Braavosi Zucchini Coins with parmesan, oregano and garlic
• Dragon Deviled Eggs (blue and purple deviled eggs)
• The Mountain Burger (14-oz. burger with Swiss cheese, fried onion rings, thick-cut bacon, mushrooms and a fried egg)

Admission to the series finale watch party is free.

"Game of Thrones" Series Finale Watch Party

Sunday, May 19
Beginning at 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
La Peg
140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Game Of Thrones Philadelphia TV Shows Pop Culture Cocktails Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved