More Events:

June 04, 2019

Haddalina Wine Mixer in Haddon Township inspired by 'Step Brothers'

The Catalina Wine Mixer is one of the funniest scenes in the movie

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Festivals
Step Brothers Catalina Wine Mixer clip Step Brothers/YouTube

The Haddalina Wine Mixer is based on the Catalina Wine Mixer from "Step Brothers."

The 2008 movie "Step Brothers" starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly is full of quotable one-liners and ridiculous scenes that still make us laugh more than 10 years later.

While there are plenty of laugh out loud moments, arguably the funniest parts of the whole movie involve the Catalina Wine Mixer.

The event is fictional, but fans of the movie wish it was real because, well, it's the f***ing Catalina Wine Mixer.

RELATED: Go wild for craft beer at Philadelphia Zoo's Summer Ale Festival | Fishtown FestivAle to take over Frankford Avenue | Food trucks to line Kings Highway in Haddonfield for June Night Market

While there is a party based on the "Step Brothers" event in California, that's a long way from Philly. 

Much closer to home, there's also the Haddalina Wine Mixer in Haddon Township, New Jersey.

Back for the second year, the party will take place Saturday, June 15, at the Haddon Square Beer Garden, where there's so much room for activities.

The Haddalina Wine Mixer will include food trucks, beer from Double Nickel Brewing Co., cocktails made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, a selection of Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer and BABE Wine. Drink tokens will be sold at the entrance.

On stage, Five Times Famous will perform and DJ Razor One. While the set won't be strictly '80s Billy Joel music, some of the Piano Man's hits will be played, along with random tributes to "Step Brothers."

And there will be Choppers at the event. Not helicopters like at the Catalina Wine Mixer, but instead axe throwing company Choppers Hatchet House, which will set up a throwing cage.

The Haddalina Wine Mixer is free to attend and will run 3 to 10 p.m. Wearing a costume inspired by the movie is encouraged.

Also, in between dancing and drinking, attendees are asked to check out the Paw It 4ward Foundation table to make a donation to the local animal rescue.

Second Annual Haddalina Wine Mixer

Saturday, June 15
3-10 p.m. | Free to attend
Haddon Square Beer Garden
51 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ 08108

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Festivals Philadelphia Parties Haddon Township New Jersey Movies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Will Bryson Stott be great? You never know with Phillies prospects
Bryson-Stott-Phillies-UNLV_060419_USAT

Odd News

Who is throwing bottles filled with pee at couple's Philly home?
Pee Bottle

Bars

Esquire names Hop Sing Laundromat one of America's best 2019 bars
Carroll - Fall Cocktails Hop Sing Laundromat

Eagles

Eagles OTA observations: Obligatory reminder that Carson Wentz is really, really good
Carroll - Carson Wentz Eagles Stock

Firefighters

Philadelphia firefighter dies during Cape May triathlon
Cape May Triathlon

Women's Health

This common dietary supplement ingredient has been tied to higher risk of miscarriage
Vinpocetine 06042019

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved