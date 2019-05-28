More Events:

May 28, 2019

Fishtown FestivAle to take over Frankford Avenue

30 food and drink vendors will line the avenue, selling everything from beer to lobster rolls

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Food & Drink
Fishtown FestivAle Courtesy of/Frankford Hall

Eat, drink on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at the 2019 Fishtown FestivAle in June.

Save the date for the Fishtown FestivAle, which will take place Saturday, June 8. It's the neighborhood's biggest festival, taking over Frankford Avenue between Girard Avenue and Oxford Street, with additional activities along Master and Shackamaxon streets.

The all-day event includes food, drink, music and shopping. 

RELATED: Philly Beer Week's Opening Tap changes venues for 2019 | Yards throwing big party celebrating Pynk, called "the rosé of beer"

There will be more than 30 food and drink vendors lining the avenue, serving everything from empanadas to canned wine spritzers to lobster rolls to ice cream sandwiches.

Some of the new vendors this year include Poe's Sandwich Joint, aether, Philadelphia Mead Well, Goose Island Brewhouse and Honeygrow Test Kitchen.

Also, there will be more than 70 curated craft vendors to shop, activities for kids and DJs at four locations.

The festival will take place noon to 8 p.m. But once the sun sets, it doesn't mean everyone has to go home. The official after-party at the Fillmore's outdoor beer garden will start at 7 p.m. and go until midnight.

Those in Philadelphia can easily get to the festival by taking SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line and getting off at the Girard Avenue stop. For those who plan on driving, this year SugarHouse Casino is offering free parking from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

2019 Fishtown FestivAle

Saturday, June 8
Noon to 8 p.m. | Free to attend
Frankford Avenue, between Girard Avenue and West Oxford Street

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Food & Drink Philadelphia Fishtown Beers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What can the Sixers learn from Lakers front office fiasco?
Pelinka-magic-johnson_052819_usat

Business

Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount
North Star Bar redevelopment fairmount

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

Eagles fantasy football rankings, with analysis
052819ZachErtz

Celebrities

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner reportedly are broken up
0523_Ben Simmons Jenner

Illness

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk
012222018_senior_citizen_Unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved