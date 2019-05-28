Fishtown FestivAle to take over Frankford Avenue

Save the date for the Fishtown FestivAle, which will take place Saturday, June 8. It's the neighborhood's biggest festival, taking over Frankford Avenue between Girard Avenue and Oxford Street, with additional activities along Master and Shackamaxon streets.

The all-day event includes food, drink, music and shopping.

There will be more than 30 food and drink vendors lining the avenue, serving everything from empanadas to canned wine spritzers to lobster rolls to ice cream sandwiches.



Some of the new vendors this year include Poe's Sandwich Joint, aether, Philadelphia Mead Well, Goose Island Brewhouse and Honeygrow Test Kitchen.

Also, there will be more than 70 curated craft vendors to shop, activities for kids and DJs at four locations.



The festival will take place noon to 8 p.m. But once the sun sets, it doesn't mean everyone has to go home. The official after-party at the Fillmore's outdoor beer garden will start at 7 p.m. and go until midnight.

Those in Philadelphia can easily get to the festival by taking SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line and getting off at the Girard Avenue stop. For those who plan on driving, this year SugarHouse Casino is offering free parking from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, June 8

Noon to 8 p.m. | Free to attend

Frankford Avenue, between Girard Avenue and West Oxford Street



