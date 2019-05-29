More Events:

May 29, 2019

Food trucks to line Kings Highway in Haddonfield for June Night Market

The street will be closed off to traffic so attendees can take a stroll and grab dinner

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Food truck street food Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Arber Dhima, manager of the Authentik Byrek food truck holds a savory filo dough pastry called a byrek, filled with vegetables and a side of tzatziki.

Thursday, June 13, Haddonfield in South Jersey will host a Night Market, where food trucks will line Kings Highway in the downtown shopping area, offering things like mac and cheese, wings, roast beef sandwiches, savory filo dough pastries and barbecue.

Tables will be set up for attendees to eat at in the car-free street and there will be live music.

Attendees are also invited to check out the farmers market at Kings Court for fresh produce to take home.

Attendees are also invited to check out the farmers market at Kings Court for fresh produce to take home.

The Night Market will run 4 to 8 p.m. and is free to attend.

Can't make it? Another Haddonfield Night Market is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5.

Downtown Haddonfield Night Market

Thursday, June 13
4-8 p.m. | Free to attend
Kings Highway, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

