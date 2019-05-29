Food trucks to line Kings Highway in Haddonfield for June Night Market

Thursday, June 13, Haddonfield in South Jersey will host a Night Market, where food trucks will line Kings Highway in the downtown shopping area, offering things like mac and cheese, wings, roast beef sandwiches, savory filo dough pastries and barbecue.

Tables will be set up for attendees to eat at in the car-free street and there will be live music.

Attendees are also invited to check out the farmers market at Kings Court for fresh produce to take home.

The Night Market will run 4 to 8 p.m. and is free to attend.

Can't make it? Another Haddonfield Night Market is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5.

Thursday, June 13

4-8 p.m. | Free to attend

Kings Highway, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

