May 24, 2019

Media named one of 2019's coolest suburbs in America

The borough of Media in Delaware County, Pennsylvania was chosen by Apartment Therapy for its restaurants, walkability, and housing

By Emily Rolen
Media in Delaware County, Pennsylvania was named one of the coolest suburbs in the country for 2019 by Apartment Therapy.

Apartment Therapy recently released its "Coolest Suburbs of 2019" list, and one of Delaware County's finest has made the cut.

The borough of Media, Pennsylvania was selected for its historic architecture, residential housing, ample shops and restaurants, walkability, and being a Fair Trade town.

MORE CONTENT: Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount

Apartment Therapy ranked the suburbs based on qualifiers like rent and housing prices, walkability, population, family-friendly activities, restaurants and bars, shopping, outdoor spaces, and traffic. The report was built based on census-designated parameters of a metro area, with populations around 20,000 to 100,000. Then, the researchers interviewed locals, did some research, and took stock of what makes a suburb "cool."

Some highlights of the report are that the town, located about one hour from Philly using public transit, is both walkable and charmingly residential, with lots of green space inside the borough or nearby. The report also noted it offers a lot of shopping and activities for young people and families alike, including bars, movie theaters, galleries, and parks.

Media was also the country's first Fair Trade town, which means products ensured to be produced ethically and by well-paid employees are available locally and used by schools, businesses, organizations and places of worship all over the borough.

Here are some other recommendations from Apartment Therapy's report:

  1. Media Arts Council's gallery, which includes rotating exhibits and events.
  2. Linvilla Orchards, where you can pick your own fruit, is a great afternoon escape. This month, strawberries are ready to be picked. Glen Providence Park is also nearby, and the country's oldest park.
  3. Some restaurant recommendations include Spasso Italian Grill, Double Decker Pizza, Tom's Dim Sum, Lotus Farm to Table, Azie, and Bittersweet Kitchen.
  4. In the summertime, Media hosts the Dining Under the Stars event, where restaurants set up outdoor seating and shops open their doors every Wednesday, May through September from State Street from Jackson to Orange. 
Other "coolest" suburbs include Maplewood, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey (which was also named the most walkable of all the cities in the U.S.); Alexandria, Virginia; and Belmont, North Carolina.  

