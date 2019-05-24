Media named one of 2019's coolest suburbs in America

Apartment Therapy recently released its "Coolest Suburbs of 2019" list, and one of Delaware County's finest has made the cut.

The borough of Media, Pennsylvania was selected for its historic architecture, residential housing, ample shops and restaurants, walkability, and being a Fair Trade town.

Apartment Therapy ranked the suburbs based on qualifiers like rent and housing prices, walkability, population, family-friendly activities, restaurants and bars, shopping, outdoor spaces, and traffic. The report was built based on census-designated parameters of a metro area, with populations around 20,000 to 100,000. Then, the researchers interviewed locals, did some research, and took stock of what makes a suburb "cool."

Some highlights of the report are that the town, located about one hour from Philly using public transit, is both walkable and charmingly residential, with lots of green space inside the borough or nearby. The report also noted it offers a lot of shopping and activities for young people and families alike, including bars, movie theaters, galleries, and parks.

Media was also the country's first Fair Trade town, which means products ensured to be produced ethically and by well-paid employees are available locally and used by schools, businesses, organizations and places of worship all over the borough.

Here are some other recommendations from Apartment Therapy's report:

