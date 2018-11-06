Wanda Sykes snaps Election Day photo in Delco with a DSA-endorsed candidate

Election Day yields plenty of interesting images and moments, like a Hollywood staple taking a picture with a Democratic Socialists of America-endorsed candidate in Delaware County.

Wanda Sykes, who might hold the title of "Most Prominent Current Resident Of Media, Pennsylvania," showed up at the polls on Tuesday, just like everyone else.

Sykes splits her time between Media and Los Angeles, but she casts her votes in the Keystone State.

As it turns out, Sykes is a fan of Pennsylvania House of Representatives candidate Kristin Seale, who's running in the 168th District. The two snapped a picture Tuesday afternoon as millions across the country got out and voted.

Seale hasn’t been shy in acknowledging her Democratic Socialist leanings, earning an endorsement from DSA — and also from President Barack Obama.

Sykes has had herself a pretty busy run of political activism in the days and weeks leading up to these midterms.

In May, she encouraged voters to support congressional candidate Ashley Lunkenheimer in the primaries for Pennsylvania’s 7th District.

Just two days ago, Sykes was back in Maryland at a packed theater to get out the vote. On Monday, she gave Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous her stamp of approval.

And then, on Tuesday, Sykes gave Seale her support.

Seale is up against Republican incumbent Christopher Quinn, who has held the office since 2016.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.