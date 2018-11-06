More News:

November 06, 2018

At least 12 Philly wards already exceeding 2014's voter turnout, according to one tracker

Website Sixty-Six Wards calculates estimates based on data submitted by residents throughout the city

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Election 2018 Voter Turnout
Carroll - Midterm Elections Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

State Rep. Donna Bullock, center in black, greets Kay Kyungsun Yu at the Engine 13 fire station in Francisville early Tuesday morning during the 2018 midterm elections. "I've never seen lines like this before," said Yu. Usually the poll sees about 100 people, but by 9 a.m. more than 120 people had already cast their vote with more than 75 people still in line.

According to one Philadelphia voter turnout tracker, in some parts of city the numbers of votes cast on Tuesday had already exceeded the total votes for those neighborhoods cast in the 2014 midterm election.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, an estimated 12 of the city's 66 wards had already exceeded the total turnout in 2014. Philly politics and elections blog Sixty-Six Wards is tracking voter turnout using individual voters' self-reported data. After voting, you can share your division and voter number from your polling place. 

RELATED: Philly voters reporting broken voting machines, long lines at polls

Philadelphia is divided into 66 wards and each contains between 11 and 51 divisions, totaling 1,686. The Committee of Seventy provides detailed maps of each ward and its divisions.

As of 4:12 p.m., 985 voters in 51 wards had shared their voter numbers, according to the tracker.

Using the voter submitted data, Sixty-Six Wards also estimates that 345,025 people have voted across Philadelphia, with a 95% confidence interval. 

To find out more about the tracker and to see the rest of the predictions, click here.

