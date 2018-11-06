More News:

November 06, 2018

Philly voters reporting broken voting machines, long lines at polls

By Emily Rolen
Some voters waited more than 90 minutes to cast their vote Tuesday morning at the Engine 13 fire station in the Francisville neighborhood of North Philadelphia. Higher than normal voter turnout, in addition to one voting machine being down shortly before 9 a.m., created long lines.

Early voters in Philadelphia are reporting longer-than-usual lines to cast their midterm election votes at polls on Tuesday, and we're not sure if we should be happy or frustrated quite yet.

By 11 a.m. Tuesday, data was showing large turnout numbers in polling places in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to the Inquirer

Lines obviously are a good sign during an election, but it could point to a larger democratic problem with our voting process — it might also mean a volunteer shortage, broken or not enough voting machines, or even misinformed volunteers.

We'll be monitoring social media all day to see if there are problems and what is causing them. 

Had a problem voting today? File a complaint on the Pennsylvania voting website or report it to a team of ProPublica journalists by texting "VOTE" TO 81380 or tweet @Electionland.







Send us a photo of the line at your neighborhood poll or report a problem to PhillyVoice here. We will update this story as reports come in.

Emily Rolen
