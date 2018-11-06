Philly voters reporting broken voting machines, long lines at polls

Early voters in Philadelphia are reporting longer-than-usual lines to cast their midterm election votes at polls on Tuesday, and we're not sure if we should be happy or frustrated quite yet.

By 11 a.m. Tuesday, data was showing large turnout numbers in polling places in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to the Inquirer.

Lines obviously are a good sign during an election, but it could point to a larger democratic problem with our voting process — it might also mean a volunteer shortage, broken or not enough voting machines, or even misinformed volunteers.

We'll be monitoring social media all day to see if there are problems and what is causing them.

Had a problem voting today? File a complaint on the Pennsylvania voting website or report it to a team of ProPublica journalists by texting "VOTE" TO 81380 or tweet @Electionland.

In line to vote at Broad & Federal. The voting machines “aren’t broken” but “aren’t working.” No one in line can vote but if you live in the division, you can’t vote anywhere else. It’s 7:05 a.m. and we’re waiting on tech support (cc: @Committeeof70 @PhillyInquirer @KYWNewsradio) — Meg Kane (@margaretkane) November 6, 2018

























