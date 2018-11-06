Time to vote! Today is Election Day – polls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey open till 8 p.m.

The polls are open.

The midterm elections are underway, and Pennsylvania and New Jersey have a number of congressional seats in play as Democrats try to pick up 23 seats nationwide to retake the U.S. House.

Other key races include the senior U.S. senators in each state seeking reelection.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Voters in line by that time are allowed to cast their ballot no matter how long the queue.

ELECTION GUIDES



For information on all the races and contests:



Pennsylvania

New Jersey

There are other big races in Pennsylvania, including for governor and lieutenant governor, and a good number of contested seats in the state legislature. In Philadelphia, a ballot question will ask voters to approve the borrowing of $181 million for capital improvements and projects. In New Jersey, a ballot question seeks approval to borrow $500 million for school improvements.

Here's a list of voter resources and other helpful information:

VOTER RESOURCES

PENNSYLVANIA

• The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Election Fraud Task Force is ready to respond to any issues voters may have. Call the hotline at 215–686–9641, 9643 and 9644

• In Philadelphia, voters can report issues or problems encountered at the polling place to the County Board of Elections at 215-686-1590