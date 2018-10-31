More News:

October 31, 2018

Here's the lone ballot question Philadelphia voters must decide

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Elections Ballot Questions
Stock_Carroll - City Hall Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Buildings on South Broad Street frame the tower of Philadelphia's City Hall.

With less than a week to go before the 2018 election, Philadelphia voters are busy doing their homework on the candidates who will appear on this year's ballot.

There is one important question Philadelphia residents will have to answer at the polls on Tuesday. Should the city borrow $181 million?

Here's the exact language of the question as it will appear on the ballot:

Should the City of Philadelphia borrow ONE HUNDRED EIGHTY-ONE MILLION DOLLARS ($181,000,000.00) to be spent for and toward capital purposes as follows: Transit; Streets and Sanitation; Municipal Buildings; Parks, Recreation and Museums; and Economic and Community Development?

A similar ballot question appeared during the 2016 election, when voters decided the city should borrow $184 million for the same capital purposes.

It should be noted that the language of the question does not reflect the order of priority for the borrowed funds. In fact, transit would receive the smallest expenditure despite being listed first in the question.

Here's a breakdown of where the money would go, which is similar to the 2016 bond question that was approved by voters by a margin of 66.64 percent "yes" to 33.36 percent "no."

Ballot Question PhillySource/City of Philadelphia

Breakdown of $181 million loan on 2018 ballot in Philadelphia.

The ordinance behind the question notes that City Council can approve adjustments in spending in each of these categories if it's determined not to be "practical, advisable or desirable" to follow the initial plan.

The ballot measure comes as the scope of Mayor Jim Kenney's Rebuild program remains a question. The original $500 million plan to create community schools and revitalize parks, playgrounds and libraries across the city was largely delayed until the state Supreme Court's recent decision to uphold Philadelphia's sugar-sweetened beverage tax. Those revenues, combined with a $300 million bond issue and outside institutional support, were supposed to fund Rebuild over several years.

While more than $26 million of the proposed loan would be allocated to parks, recreation and museums, it's unclear to what extent, if any, such funds would directly support Rebuild. The mayor's "First 1,000 Days" report, released at the beginning of October, shifted the city's Rebuild commitment back to $348 million for the first 64 approved sites, beginning this fall.

Repayment of the principal and interest on bonds from the ballot question are required by ordinance to be repaid using a sinking fund as each reaches its respective due date.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Elections Ballot Questions Philadelphia Municipal FInance Loans Municipal Services Transit

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Golden Tate flew to Philadelphia with Eagles fans on his flight after being traded
103018_Golden-Tate_usat

Controversies

Philly police investigate photo that allegedly shows officer wearing blackface
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Police Car

Holiday

From train conductors to mascots, here are the best Philly-themed Halloween costumes
Carroll - Halloween Decorations

Elections

Here's the lone ballot question Philadelphia voters must decide
Stock_Carroll - City Hall

Holidays

Dilworth Park bringing back 'Deck the Halls' holiday light show
Dilworth Park light show Wintergarden

Wellness

Yoga studio with flotation spa opens in King of Prussia
Stillpoint Yoga and Float Spa

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.