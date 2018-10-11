You can get a free Uber ride to the polls this Election Day

In an effort to help voters show up to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 6, Uber will be offering free rides to people headed for the polls.

The ride-share service announced Thursday that Uber users can find their polling place in the app come Election Day and book a ride to get there, free of charge. The option is designed to open automatically in the app.

The initiative is a collaboration with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works, which is providing the free ride promo codes.

The voter registration deadline in Pennsylvania is already closed, but Uber is also helping people register in time for the midterm elections. In the app there are now resources to assist riders through the process, and the company plans to email riders and drivers, as well as UberEats delivery partners, about voter registration.

Uber is not alone in offering Election Day benefits. Local bike-share program Indego announced this week it would offer free day passes to use its bikes on Nov. 6.

Back in August Lyft announced it would provide discounted rides for Election Day customers as well. The service's Ride to Vote initiative will offer half-priced rides across the country and completely free rides in "underserved" communities where people may need more help accessing the pools. The deal only works for one-way trips.



Despite a popular petition asking SEPTA to also offer free service for Election Day, which noted that access to public transportation can be a barrier deterring voters, representatives from the transit agency have asserted that it's not happening. SEPTA officials noted to cost associated with free rides on Election Day, and that in Philadelphia, most residents live within five blocks of their polling places.

