SEPTA denies petition for free public transit on Election Day

Hundreds of Philadelphians signed a petition earlier this week in hopes of getting SEPTA to offer free rides this Election Day, but the transit agency has answered with a resounding "no."

The petition, created by the 5th Square Political Action Committee, gathered hundreds of signatures after going live on Tuesday, sighting multiple other large cities that offer free transit to make it easier for people to get to their polling places.

"Let's join other major cities including Dallas, Houston, Tampa, and the Twin Cities and offer complimentary public transit on election day," the petition reads. "Let's help Philadelphians make a voting plan that includes SEPTA."

The petition also references a recent survey out of Tufts University that shows one-third of young people of color who didn't vote did so because of lack of transportation. Twenty-seven percent of young white non-voters also cited the same problem.