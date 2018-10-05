More News:

October 05, 2018

SEPTA continues Eagles season perks with free rides after Sunday's game

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
A general view of Lincoln Financial Field during pregame ceremony honoring the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6, 2018. The Eagles unveiled a banner in the stadium, commemorating their championship win in Super Bowl LII and won the game 18-12.

For the third time this football season, SEPTA is offering free rides on game day, this Sunday, Oct. 7.

After offering free rides all day on the Broad Street Line for the home opener Sept. 6, and again for after the Eagles' game against the Indianapolis Colts, SEPTA is offering free rides this Sunday evening.

From 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., the transit agency, in a partnership with Jefferson Health, will offer free rides home on the Broad Street Line from NRG Station (formerly AT&T).

This weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings begins at 4:25 p.m. The deal only works for riders departing north from NRG Station.

In preparation for Sunday, SEPTA has also added 10 express trains to NRG to the schedule. Trains will depart from Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes from 1:35 to 3:35 p.m.

Check all game-day travel alerts here.

