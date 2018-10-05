Analysis of the Eagles' sacks allowed through the first four games

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line was objectively the best in the NFL last season. They had two All-Pros in Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce to go along with a Pro Bowl selection in Brandon Brooks. They also had Jason Peters, who played outstanding football until he was lost for the season with a torn ACL, and got solid play from Stefen Wisniewski at guard.

Through the first four games of the season, the Eagles have allowed 14 sacks, which puts them on pace for 56 sacks allowed on the season. To put that into context, the Colts led the NFL last year with 56 sacks allowed.

And so, I took a look at all 14 sacks to see what the issues are. What I found was that the Eagles aren't giving up a lot of sacks because individual players are losing one-on-one battles. They've been more related to the inability of the Eagles to pick up blitzes, which is all about recognition and communication, a surprising development given the Eagles' continuity along the line. Here's our video analysis of those 14 sacks:



Expect opposing defenses to keep the blitzes coming until the Eagles do a better job of picking them up.

