August 30, 2018

Miller Lite is giving Philly free SEPTA rides in honor of the Eagles home opener

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Eagles
Carroll - Lincoln Financial Field Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles public practice on August 11.

SEPTA and Miller Lite are teaming up for the sixth year in a row to give Eagles fans (and whoever else) a free ride on the Broad Street Line.

To commemorate the Philadelphia Eagles' home opener (and help prevent inebriated fans from making less-than-safe choices), SEPTA and Mueller, Inc. have joined forces to offer free SEPTA rides next Thursday, Sept. 6 for travelers on the BSL.

RELATED: Eagles vs. Jets: Five things to watch

Miller Lite Free Rides will last from 4 p.m. through midnight. The Eagles play the Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m.

“Following their winning season, we want Eagles fans to continue to celebrate responsibly,” said Diane Wagner, alcohol responsibility manager for MillerCoors, in a statement. 

“We’re proud to partner with SEPTA and Muller Inc. for the sixth year in a row to offer football fans transportation on their first home game of the season.”

To further accommodate game-day travelers, SEPTA will add Sports Express Service to NRG Station (formerly AT&T Station). Learn more about the express route here.

Even if you're not going to the game, you can still enjoy the perk. You don't have to be going to Lincoln Financial Field to get the deal -- fares will be picked up all along the Broad Street Line.

The partnership between SEPTA and Mueller has been going strong in Philly since 2013, giving an estimated 230,000 free rides in that time.

