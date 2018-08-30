Miller Lite is giving Philly free SEPTA rides in honor of the Eagles home opener

Miller Lite Free Rides will last from 4 p.m. through midnight. The Eagles play the Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m.

“Following their winning season, we want Eagles fans to continue to celebrate responsibly,” said Diane Wagner, alcohol responsibility manager for MillerCoors, in a statement.

“We’re proud to partner with SEPTA and Muller Inc. for the sixth year in a row to offer football fans transportation on their first home game of the season.”

To further accommodate game-day travelers, SEPTA will add Sports Express Service to NRG Station (formerly AT&T Station). Learn more about the express route here.

Even if you're not going to the game, you can still enjoy the perk. You don't have to be going to Lincoln Financial Field to get the deal -- fares will be picked up all along the Broad Street Line.

The partnership between SEPTA and Mueller has been going strong in Philly since 2013, giving an estimated 230,000 free rides in that time.

