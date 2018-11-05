Here's how to get free pizza on Election Day if you're stuck in a long line to vote

Election Day is almost here, and with it long polling place lines and that inevitable all-consuming hunger that will strike while waiting in those lines.



One project, Pizza to the Polls, is trying to stop the famished from fleeing before completing their civic duties. It caters to voters waiting particularly long lines by delivering free pizza in the name of democracy.

People stuck in a long line to vote can simply document the line on social media, then head to polls.pizza and report your long line by linking to the social media post. Include the polling place address and your contact info, and you're in the running for some slices.