More News:

November 05, 2018

Here's how to get free pizza on Election Day if you're stuck in a long line to vote

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Voting Free Food
Stock_Carroll - Pizza Thom Carroll/Thom Carroll

Pepperoni Pizza.

Election Day is almost here, and with it long polling place lines and that inevitable all-consuming hunger that will strike while waiting in those lines.

One project, Pizza to the Polls, is trying to stop the famished from fleeing before completing their civic duties. It caters to voters waiting particularly long lines by delivering free pizza in the name of democracy.

People stuck in a long line to vote can simply document the line on social media, then head to polls.pizza and report your long line by linking to the social media post. Include the polling place address and your contact info, and you're in the running for some slices.

RELATED: 2018 Pennsylvania general election: What you need to know

Pizza to the Polls began in 2016, first catering to a few voting locations in Flordia, Illinois, and Ohio. That year, by the end of Election Day, more than $43,000 was raised by 1,728 donors, offering more than 25,000 slices to voters at 128 different polling places in 24 different states.


The nonpartisan site will do a bit of research and try to order pizza from a local shop close to the requested polling place. Voters, polling place volunteers, and "anyone else hungry for a slice" can grab some food.

RELATED: 2018 New Jersey general election: What you need to know about the midterms

All pizzas are purchased with donations, and anything not used tomorrow will go toward the next election. As of this writing, Pizza to the Polls has about $20,499 raised to spend on pizza Nov. 6.


Learn more about donating (and requesting) here.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Voting Free Food Philadelphia Election Day Social Media Polling Pizza

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles report cards through the first half of the season: Offense edition
Carson Wentz Eagles passing

Elections

2018 New Jersey general election: What you need to know about the midterms
11012018_MacArthur_Kim.jpg

Phillies

Manny Machado or Bryce Harper: which is a better free agent fit, target for Phillies?
102918_Machado-Harper_usat

Entertainment

Original cast of 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' reacts to Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'
Cast of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” reacts to “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Drugs

FDA approves opioid five to 10 times more powerful than fetanyl
10082018_opioids_Flickr

Transportation

Uber wants to resume testing self-driving cars in Pennsylvania
Uber Stock

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.