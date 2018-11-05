BBC will broadcast from McGillin's during coverage of the midterm elections

BBC America is visiting Philly tomorrow, watching the midterm election results roll in while imbibing at McGillin's Olde Ale House.



This isn't the first time the New York-based BBC branch traveled to Philly on the first Tuesday of November. In 2016 BBC covered election results from the famed pub, which is one of the oldest continually running bars in the entire country.

Show up to the bar and you could be interviewed for the network's special "Election Night in America," broadcasting worldwide until all the the votes are tallied.

Coinciding with the BBC coverage is an election party with food and drink specials. Deals include 35-cent wings, $3 pints, and $4 blue wave cocktails. The bar emphasizes that the event is "bi-party-san."



