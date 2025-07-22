The Eagles signed some guys and cut some guys

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have signed two players, and waived two players. Let's briefly cover each of them.

Signings

• DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Okoronkwo, 30, has been around a while. He was a Rams fifth-round pick in 2018, and is entering his eighth NFL season.

Rams (2018-2021)

Texans (2022)

Browns (2023-2024)

He played in 16 games for the Browns last season, and started 5. He had 23 tackles, and 3 sacks. In 2023, he had 4.5 sacks in a rotational role in Cleveland, and 5 sacks in 2022 in Houston.

• iDL Jacob Sykes: Sykes was a 2023 UDFA who signed with the Seahawks. He played in the UFL with the San Antonio Brahmas. He had 11 tackles and a sack in 2024. Camp body.



Cuts

• RB Lew Nichols: Nichols carried 614 times for 3060 yards (5.0 YPC) and 26 TDs during his college career at Central Michigan. He had 341 carries for 1848 yards and 16 TDs during the 2021 season. 5'10, 220-pound "bowling ball" type. He was in Eagles camp in 2023 and 2024, rushing 15 times for 30 yards in 2024 preseason games.



• EDGE KJ Henry: Henry was a Commanders fifth-round pick out of Clemson in 2023. He was a five-star recruit out of high school (ranked 26th nationally by Rivals, 6th by ESPN), who was a regular in the Clemson defense for four seasons. He's 6'4, 255, with below average athletic testing measurables, and he didn't post good sack production (13 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 48 career games) in college. He did have 6 batted passes in 2022.



Henry played in 10 games with the Commanders as a rookie, with 3 starts. He had 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was waived at final cutdowns by the Commanders in 2024, and claimed off of waivers by the Bengals, where he played in two games before the Bengals waived him and added him back to the practice squad. The Cowboys later poached Henry from the Bengals' practice squad, and he appeared in two games, collecting 3 tackles and a sack. He was once again waived by Dallas after they got edge rushers Micah Parsons and Marshawn Kneeland back from injury.

The Eagles signed Henry to their practice squad last season after Brandon Graham went down with his triceps injury.

