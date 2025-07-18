Inaugural North Philadelphia History Festival to honor the area's cultural past

Art installations, videos and concerts honoring North Philadelphia's history will take over a number of cultural centers and venues later this month.

The inaugural North Philadelphia History Festival, hosted by Scribe Video Center, will take place July 24-27 with free walking tours, panel discussions, screenings and photo exhibits. The events, which are meant to honor the African American and Puerto Rican legacies that shaped the area's identity, were created in collaboration with local artists, historians, cultural workers and neighborhood organizations.

The full lineup includes a panel discussion on preserving Black historic districts, a storytelling exhibit on Strawberry Mansion, a walking tour about the Black residents of Northern Liberties before 1860 and a jazz concert on 22nd Street and Ridge Avenue.

Throughout the four-day event, people can also check out photographs honoring the Black roots of the Pyramid Club and a documentary on musical icon Dottie Smith Gayle featuring interviews on the postwar jazz scene.

“The Festival celebrates the community, culture and cultural workers that have developed in this part of Philadelphia from the 19th century into the present day," said Scribe Video Center founder Louis Massiah. "It’s a community that has had a global significance.”

Some events will be outside, while others will be held in collaboration with cultural venues including New Barber's Hall, a jazz and soul bar and restaurant; outside the Uptown Theater, a popular performance space for Black musicians; and the Divine Lorraine, a former hotel and host to civil rights movement and social welfare activities. All events are free to attend, although registration is recommended.

July 24-27

Free

Various locations