Mt. Airy's Jansen will switch to 'greatest hits' tasting menu ahead of Sept. 27 closure

Diners can get a second chance to try some of the best dishes Jansen has served over the past decade before the fine-dining restaurant in Mt. Airy shuts its doors for good on Sept. 27.

Chef and owner David Jansen, executive sous chef Jason Burke and general manager Zach Bourne announced in May that they would be shuttering the restaurant and moving to Whitemarsh Valley Country Club in Lafayette Hill in November. But in the interim, the team will transition to a five-course, prix-fixe tasting menu on Fridays and Saturdays in August and daily in September through its final service.

The restaurant will stick to à la carte dining on Tuesdays through Thursdays in August, but Jansen said he thought that the tasting menu gave the team a chance to bring back some customer favorites throughout the years.

"We made it through COVID-19 and actually felt as if we needed to pay back to the community," Jansen said. "We're doing this because we want to make sure that we take care of the people that fostered our hope for a long period of time."

The first two menus for the weekends of Aug. 1-2 and 8-9 will feature lobster deviled eggs, seared tuna with Asian pear, bay scallop risotto, grilled Australian lamb chops and strawberry shortcake. The upcoming menus will featuring both seasonal dishes and "greatest hits" dishes from the menus Jansen and his team saved since they opened in 2016. Dietary restrictions can be accommodated with advanced notice.

Switching to a tasting menu instead of a fixed seasonal one also gives his chefs the chance to experiment and showcase some of the skills they've developed over the years, Jansen added.

"We're going to do a lot of those specials that were hit and also a lot of things that made us special to the community, but also things that drive my chefs to be creative, as they've been for the last 10 years," Jansen said.

The tasting menus will switch every two weeks and be posted online a month ahead of time. There will also be additional daily specials and wine pairings. Reservations are recommended for the 100 openings available each night, which Bourne said are already starting to fill up.

Jansen said he made the decision to close because the restaurant's current space was too small to continue growing and providing new opportunities for his staff. While leadership looked into finding a new space, Jansen said he chose to move to Whitemarsh Valley because of the connection to the community.

"We have developed a strong community here and the place that we're moving to is only 10 minutes away from here," Jansen said. "A lot the members of the club are actually people that have been our customers."

Fridays & Saturdays in August; daily in September

$125 per person | Reservations recommended

7402 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia