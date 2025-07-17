Chef from Rittenhouse sandwich shop Huda to open burger joint in Fishtown

Huda, the Rittenhouse sandwich shop known for its homemade milk buns, will branch out next month with a new burger joint opening on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown.

Chef Yehuda Sichel, a former mainstay at acclaimed CookNSolo restaurants Zahav and Abe Fisher, plans to serve a rotating lineup of burgers on his fluffy, Japanese-style seeded buns that get a touch of sweetness from the milk-based recipe. The Huda Burger storefront at 1603 Frankford Ave. sits on a prime stretch of Fishtown's dining scene.

MORE: Ocean City residents lean against hotel plan at Wonderland Pier, Rutgers poll finds

Some of the initial entries on the menu will include a pastrami fried onion burger (Huda's take on the Oklahoma-style smash burger) and a variety of crispy chicken sandwiches and sides. The menu will typically have five or six burger choices, including a classic cheeseburger and a create-your-own option. Veggie burgers will be available, and sides include curly fries and pickles. They'll also have milkshakes.

Sichel opened Huda in 2019, branching off from the CookNSolo family to bring his fin-dining background to a fast-casual sandwich concept. The menu at the Rittenhouse shop, located at 32 S. 18th St., already has a double cheeseburger and the more adventurous Mott Burger (a smashed beef patty topped with a five-cheese blend, pickled chilis, caramelized onion, ranch and a sweet chili glaze). Huda also serves cinnamon milk buns topped with cream cheese icing and strawberries.

At Huda Burger, Sichel is partnering with 100x Hospitality CEO Dan Berkowitz, who co-founded the global concert and events company.

"Fishtown is quickly becoming a burger mecca, and we think the neighborhood will really connect with a local concept that’s all about great ingredients, serious flavor, and amazing burgers," Sichel said in a statement.

Huda Burger will open at 11 a.m. daily when it debuts in August, and Sichel said the shop plans to maintain some late-night hours as it grows.