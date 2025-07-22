More Sports:

July 22, 2025

Phillies place Joe Ross on injured list with back spasms

Joe Ross has a 5.28 ERA in 31 appearances for the Phillies this season.

Joe Ross has struggled for much of his Phillies tenure.

The Phillies placed right-handed reliever Joe Ross on the 15-day injured list due to back spasms, the team said before Tuesday evening's game against the Boston Red Sox. Ross, whose placement on the injured list is retroactive to Monday, will be replaced in the bullpen by Alan Rangel, the right-hander recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Ross, 32, has disappointed after signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Phillies during the winter. With a 5.28 ERA across 31 outings in 2025, Ross has not found the form he showed in an impressive second half with the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

This is the third stint with the Phillies this season for Rangel, 27, who has allowed two earned runs in eight innings across a pair of outings in the majors this season. In his most recent appearance with the Phillies, Rangel tossed five scoreless innings to finish off a 13-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on June 6. He was optioned the following day.

