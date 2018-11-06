Here's what the polls are looking like in Philly

Turnout has so far been uncharacteristic for a midterm election: There are a lot of voters.

At the Engine 13 polling location in North Philadelphia, a longtime voter and volunteer said the poll usually gets about 100 people total — but by 9 a.m. on Tuesday more than 120 people had already cast their votes, with more than 75 people still in line.

According to Sixty-Six Wards turnout tracker, which is tracking individual voter numbers from Philadelphians across every division, an estimated 246,572 people had voted as of 12:35 p.m. According to the same tracker in 2014, turnout only reached 381,503 total in Philadelphia.

On Pennsylvania, polls close at 8 p.m.

Here's a look at a few polling locations across the city.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice People purchase baked goods outside the Bache-Martin School in Fairmount after casting their vote early Tuesday morning, Nov. 6, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Voters wait in long lines early Tuesday morning at the Engine 13 fire station in the Francisville neighborhood of North Philadelphia.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice By 8 a.m. Tuesday, a line of more than 50 voters just an hour earlier had cleared at the 2601 Parkway Condominiums on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Dozens of students voted in the midterm elections during the noon hour Tuesday at the University of Pennsylvania's Houston Hall

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice At the University of Pennsylvania's Vance Hall, volunteers reported higher-than predicted voter turnout.

