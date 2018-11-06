Here's what the polls are looking like in Philly

November 06, 2018
Turnout has so far been uncharacteristic for a midterm election: There are a lot of voters.
At the Engine 13 polling location in North Philadelphia, a longtime voter and volunteer said the poll usually gets about 100 people total — but by 9 a.m. on Tuesday more than 120 people had already cast their votes, with more than 75 people still in line.
According to Sixty-Six Wards turnout tracker, which is tracking individual voter numbers from Philadelphians across every division, an estimated 246,572 people had voted as of 12:35 p.m. According to the same tracker in 2014, turnout only reached 381,503 total in Philadelphia.
On Pennsylvania, polls close at 8 p.m.
Here's a look at a few polling locations across the city.
