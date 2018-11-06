More News:

November 06, 2018

Here's what the polls are looking like in Philly

High voter turnout reported across the city for midterm elections

Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Election 2018 Polling Location
Carroll - Midterm Elections Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

People outside the Bache-Martin School polling location in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, Nov. 6, 2018.

Turnout has so far been uncharacteristic for a midterm election: There are a lot of voters.

At the Engine 13 polling location in North Philadelphia, a longtime voter and volunteer said the poll usually gets about 100 people total — but by 9 a.m. on Tuesday more than 120 people had already cast their votes, with more than 75 people still in line.

RELATED: Philly voters reporting broken voting machines, long lines at polls

According to Sixty-Six Wards turnout tracker, which is tracking individual voter numbers from Philadelphians across every division, an estimated 246,572 people had voted as of 12:35 p.m. According to the same tracker in 2014, turnout only reached 381,503 total in Philadelphia.

On Pennsylvania, polls close at 8 p.m. 

Here's a look at a few polling locations across the city. 

Carroll - Midterm ElectionsThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

People purchase baked goods outside the Bache-Martin School in Fairmount after casting their vote early Tuesday morning, Nov. 6, 2018.

Carroll - Midterm ElectionsThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Voters wait in long lines early Tuesday morning at the Engine 13 fire station in the Francisville neighborhood of North Philadelphia.

Carroll - Midterm ElectionsThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, a line of more than 50 voters just an hour earlier had cleared at the 2601 Parkway Condominiums on Pennsylvania Avenue.

RELATED: Didn't get an 'I Voted Today' sticker at the polls? City Council made these Philly-inspired stickers

Carroll - Midterm ElectionsThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dozens of students voted in the midterm elections during the noon hour Tuesday at the University of Pennsylvania's Houston Hall

Carroll - Midterm ElectionsThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

At the University of Pennsylvania's Vance Hall, volunteers reported higher-than predicted voter turnout.


