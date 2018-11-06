More News:

November 06, 2018

Didn't get an 'I Voted Today' sticker at the polls? City Council made these Philly-inspired stickers

If you want a voting sticker with more character, look no further

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Election 2018 Philadelphia
Voting Photo courtesy/Philadelphia City Council on Twitter

City Council released its own Philly-branded "I Voted Today" stickers.

It's time to put the rumors to rest: If you did not receive an "I Voted Today" sticker, your vote still matters. It will still be cast. Your voice will still be heard. 

But on a serious note, I absolutely did go looking for a sticker after I voted on Tuesday morning in the midterm election because wearing an "I Voted Today" sticker will help you get free things on Election Day and tells your peers that you are a civically-engaged, social justice warrior.

But if you didn't get a sticker or want something more original, City Council released four Philly-inspired stickers on Tuesday morning. There's no shame in printing these out and taping them to your shirt if you actually did vote.

Each one has a bit of Philly character — the Wawa logo, City Hall, water ice with a soft pretzel, and of course, Gritty. (I knew we wouldn't escape Election Day with at least one Gritty appearance.)

City Council is also calling for some more suggestions, too. Maybe a cheesesteak sticker? Or a Philadelphia Eagle?

