Meek Mill explains why he’s voting, gives Gov. Tom Wolf a shoutout

Meek Mill has had an extraordinary and trying 365 days since he was sentenced to prison last November. This fall, he’ll be able to spend November voting.

In a Pitchfork feature story published Thursday, the website's writers talked to 24 musicians about why each musicians will be voting in Tuesday’s midterm elections, and why they believe voting is so vital.

Mill is the first face and voice featured in the story, and he gives both perspective on his own life and compelling reasons for everyone to vote.

“It’s crazy to think that Election Day falls on the one-year anniversary of the day I was wrongfully sentenced to two to four years in prison,” he says. “November 6, 2017 was one of the worst days of my life, which is why I want November 6, 2018 to be a step in the right direction for reforming the criminal justice system.”

Mill goes on to say he believes people with a voice in changing the system need to use their influence “to put the right people in power,” explicitly people who will create strong rehabilitation programs and update old probation policies.

He also gives Gov. Tom Wolf, who joined Mill at the National Constitution Center in May for an event calling for criminal justice reform, a shoutout in the story.

“I’m grateful for leaders like Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who is determined to address (criminal justice system) issues,” Mill says of the Democratic incumbent who will run against Republican Scott Wagner on Tuesday. “We can’t keep letting the system swallow up our friends and families.”

You can read the full story here.

Mill has kept extremely busy since being released from prison in April.

At the end of August, Mill appeared at James G. Blaine School in North Philly and brought 6,000 backpacks, filled with school supplies, to give away to students at the school and through the School District of Philadelphia.

Just a couple days after his backpack donation, Mill headlined Philadelphia’s annual music festival block party, Made In America.

Earlier this month, his plans to renovate an East Fairmount Park basketball court were revealed.

And, of course, he rang that bell.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court in August denied a motion from rapper Meek Mill to remove Philadelphia judge Genece Brinkley from his case after she denied his request for a new trial.

The court said Mill's attorneys must go through the regular process of appealing Brinkley's decision, despite their argument she'd been biased. Mill's attorneys said they would ask the state Superior Court to hear their appeal.

The midterm elections will be held Nov. 6.

