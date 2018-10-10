More Culture:

October 10, 2018

Meek Mill is reportedly planning to renovate East Fairmount basketball court

It's just the latest stop in Mill's whirlwind 2018

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Meek Mill picture Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images

Meek Mill, courtside at the Sixers' Game 5 win over the Miami Heat.

Philly’s current rap laureate, Meek Mill, has been an astoundingly busy man since he was released from prison this past April, and his latest act is a touching one: Mill is reportedly teaming up with Roc Nation and PUMA to refurbish a North Philly basketball court near and dear to his heart.

Mill is expected to announce plans to renovate an East Fairmount Park basketball court in the coming days, according to TMZ.

He told TMZ the court was chosen because he wanted to help a park from where he grew up:

“North Philly will always be home. When kids go to East Fairmount Park, they deserve to ball in the best conditions possible, so I'm glad they'll have that opportunity now.”

This isn’t the first time Mill has used his new and amplified platform for good in the area.

At the end of August, Mill appeared at James G. Blaine School in North Philly and brought 6,000 backpacks, filled with school supplies, to give away to students at the school and through the School District of Philadelphia.

Just a couple days after his backpack donation, Mill headlined Philadelphia’s annual music festival block party, Made In America. 

And, of course, it’s hard to look back at Mill’s last six months without thinking of the wild night when he left prison to ring the bell at the Sixers’ Game 5 win over the Miami Heat in this past season’s NBA playoffs.

It's been a tremendous run from Mill, and it's not slowing down: we're still expecting a Jay-Z-produced documentary about Mill's experience with the criminal justice system at some point next year.

