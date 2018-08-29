More News:

August 29, 2018

Meek Mill surprises students at Blaine School, donates 6,000 backpacks to district

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Celebrities
Meek Mill Blaine School @PhillyMayor/Twitter

Meek Mill surprised students at James G. Blaine School on Wednesday morning to hand out school supplies and backpacks.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill made a surprise visit to his old elementary school in Strawberry Mansion on Wednesday morning and with him, he brought a whole lot of backpacks. 

Mill grew up in North Philly and attended James G. Blaine School back in the day. During his visit this week, he brought along 6,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to be given to the students at Blaine and throughout the School District of Philadelphia. 

RELATED: Meek Mill's appeal to remove Judge Brinkley is moved to Pa. Superior Court

Mill partnered with Puma, Fanatics, United Legwear and Philly-based apparel brand Milano Di Rogue to provide all of the supplies, according to TMZ. 

Here's the big reveal moment from this morning. (Warning: The kids go wild.)

Growing up, Mill said he knew what it was like to face financial hardship. 

"Those memories stay with me and that’s why I’m committed to giving back to families in my hometown, putting smiles on kids’ faces and helping them start the school year on the right note with the right supplies," he told TMZ.


He handed out three different styles of bags for elementary, middle and high school students, as well as other necessities like sharpeners, rulers, glue sticks, crayons, notebooks and pens.

The giveaway comes a week after Mill's request to remove Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley from his case was denied by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Mill and his counsel were advised to start the appeals process with the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

“While the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declined to immediately hear our application to reassign Meek’s case to a new judge, we understand the Court wants us to go through the normal course of appeals to the Superior Court and we intend to do just that," Mill’s attorney Joe Tacopina said. 

Mill remains free on bail during the appeals process since he was released from jail in April.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Celebrities Strawberry Mansion North Philly Philadelphia Meek Mill Donations Mayor Jim Kenney School District of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Health News

Cracking the sugar code: Why the 'glycome' is the next big thing in health and medicine
08292018_sugar_crystals_Flickr

Food & Drink

Honeygrow is finally opening a takeout location in Fishtown
Honeygrow

Eagles

Eagles 2018 roster: Locks, near-locks, bubble players, and long shots
082918DougPederson

Feuds

Montgomery County family faces tough decision: keep dealing with 'menacing' neighbor or move out
08282018_Schwenksville_neighbor

Odd News

Mysterious big cat caught on security camera in Clarks Summit, Pa.
Mountain Lion

Flyers

The Flyers are FiveThirtyEight's definition of an average sports team
042418_Flyers-Coots_usat

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.