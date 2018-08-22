More Culture:

August 22, 2018

Meek Mill's appeal to remove Judge Brinkley is moved to Pa. Superior Court

The Pa. Supreme Court has denied the rapper's latest appeal

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Meek Mill
Meek Mill Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Rapper Meek Mill rings the bell before action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat in game five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court made a decision on Tuesday in regards to Meek Mill's request to remove Judge Genece Brinkley from his case. The court has denied Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, and his attorneys' request and has instead instructed the rapper and his counsel to start the appeals process with the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

Mill’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, commented, “While the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declined to immediately hear our application to reassign Meek’s case to a new judge, we understand the Court wants us to go through the normal course of appeals to the Superior Court and we intend to do just that.”

RELATED READS: Meek Mill debuts 'Stay Woke' single about police brutality at BET Awards | New Jersey could legalize recreational marijuana by end of September | Thousands overseas now wearing 'erroneously pre-printed New England Patriots championship' merch

Mill and his attorneys will have the opportunity to give a thorough explanation to the Superior Court as to why Judge Brinkley should be removed from the case. If the Superior Court rules against him, Mill and his attorneys will then be able to go to the Supreme Court to make their case.

“I’m grateful that my legal team will have the opportunity to present a thorough appeal to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and make sure my case will be heard in a fair and balanced manner," Mill said in a statement. 

"Unfortunately, thousands of people entrapped in the criminal justice system aren’t as fortunate to have that chance."

This past November, Brinkley sentenced Mill to two to four years in prison for violating probation on an almost decade-old case. Mill served five months before the Supreme Court ordered for his release in April. He is currently free on bail during the appeals process.

Mill added, "Although this has been a difficult situation, I will continue to trust the process and I’m confident that justice will prevail.”

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Meek Mill Philadelphia Rappers Courts Appeals Judges

Just In

Must Read

Health Stories

The Monthly Migraine: My 'migraine' piercing
08212018_monthly_migraine

Airplanes

Post Malone's plane makes emergency landing after errant New Jersey takeoff
Post Malone

Celebrities

Kevin Hart told Trump to 'suck it' at the VMAs, president's supporters call for boycott
Kevin Hart

Politics

Pa. GOP candidate Scott Wagner: 'Russians are going to help me with Tom Wolf'
Scott Wagner

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, before the 'dress rehearsal game'
081918DougPederson

Eagles

Who's likely playing (and who likely isn't) in the Eagles' preseason game against the Browns
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Josh Adams

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.