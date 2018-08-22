Meek Mill's appeal to remove Judge Brinkley is moved to Pa. Superior Court

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court made a decision on Tuesday in regards to Meek Mill's request to remove Judge Genece Brinkley from his case. The court has denied Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, and his attorneys' request and has instead instructed the rapper and his counsel to start the appeals process with the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

Mill’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, commented, “While the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declined to immediately hear our application to reassign Meek’s case to a new judge, we understand the Court wants us to go through the normal course of appeals to the Superior Court and we intend to do just that.”

Mill and his attorneys will have the opportunity to give a thorough explanation to the Superior Court as to why Judge Brinkley should be removed from the case. If the Superior Court rules against him, Mill and his attorneys will then be able to go to the Supreme Court to make their case.

“I’m grateful that my legal team will have the opportunity to present a thorough appeal to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and make sure my case will be heard in a fair and balanced manner," Mill said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, thousands of people entrapped in the criminal justice system aren’t as fortunate to have that chance."



This past November, Brinkley sentenced Mill to two to four years in prison for violating probation on an almost decade-old case. Mill served five months before the Supreme Court ordered for his release in April. He is currently free on bail during the appeals process.

Mill added, "Although this has been a difficult situation, I will continue to trust the process and I’m confident that justice will prevail.”

