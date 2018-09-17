More Culture:

September 17, 2018

Drake brought out Meek Mill to perform 'Dreams & Nightmares' at Philly show

The appearance by the North Philly native confirmed the two rappers have repaired their friendship

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Meek Mill
Drake Meek Mill Composite photo/left; Margo Reed; right, PA Images/Sipa USA

Meek Mill appeared on stage during Drake's concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Mill performed 'Dreams & Nightmares' and his appearance further confirmed Mill and Drake had repaired their friendship.

If the friendship between Drake and Meek Mill hadn't made a full recovery with that performance in Boston, Drake's show in Philly at the Wells Fargo Center this weekend should prove fences have been mended.

Meek Mill made a cameo during Saturday's show with the rapper from North Philly performing his credo "Dreams and Nightmares," right here in his hometown.

RELATED: Drake brought Meek Mill out for "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)" in... Boston | Kevin Hart weighs in on end of 'bulls***' Meek Mill-Drake beef | Meek Mill returns to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

So needless to say, the beef is no more. 


Friends and Twitter told me the show was wild — but the Meek Mill surprise was icing on the cake. Understandably, Mill's Philadelphia fans were jealous he and Drake had first displayed their repaired relationship on stage in Boston.

The history of this famous feud dates back to 2015. And in the spirit of squashing drama, I'm not going to repeat it all. Here's an explainer on why the rappers had been battling for years. 

The two reconciled earlier this month but sealed the deal publicly in Boston. "This really gave me peace of mind tonight," Drake posted on Instagram after that show. "Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career."

