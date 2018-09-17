Drake brought out Meek Mill to perform 'Dreams & Nightmares' at Philly show

September 17, 2018
If the friendship between Drake and Meek Mill hadn't made a full recovery with that performance in Boston, Drake's show in Philly at the Wells Fargo Center this weekend should prove fences have been mended.
Meek Mill made a cameo during Saturday's show with the rapper from North Philly performing his credo "Dreams and Nightmares," right here in his hometown.
So needless to say, the beef is no more.
Drake brings @MeekMill out tonight in Philly for his Dreams and Nightmares intro. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/KedWRxdqqh— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 16, 2018
Drake brings out meek mill in Philly 😂😂😂 drake lit asf pic.twitter.com/TJL4d1JT59— ♡ (@justinexo___) September 16, 2018
Friends and Twitter told me the show was wild — but the Meek Mill surprise was icing on the cake. Understandably, Mill's Philadelphia fans were jealous he and Drake had first displayed their repaired relationship on stage in Boston.
“The loudest crowd on tour”— Wells Fargo Center🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) September 16, 2018
-@Drake #AATTM
(📸 @JFaatz_Photo) pic.twitter.com/44TN706cXx
The history of this famous feud dates back to 2015. And in the spirit of squashing drama, I'm not going to repeat it all. Here's an explainer on why the rappers had been battling for years.
The two reconciled earlier this month but sealed the deal publicly in Boston. "This really gave me peace of mind tonight," Drake posted on Instagram after that show. "Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career."
This really gave me peace of mind tonight. Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career. @meekmill I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose 🙏🏽🙌🏽 (Cue the Kevin Garnett “anything is possible” adlib)
