September 09, 2018

Drake brought Meek Mill out for "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)" in... Boston

They played the Eagles' favorite song in Patriots country, which is amazing

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Meek Mill performs on the 2018 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Last night, rapper Drake (you've probably heard of him) brought out Philadelphia rapper and all-around-man-about-town Meek Mill during a stop on his tour. The two famously feuded a few years ago, but it appears that beef has been squashed for good.

Squashed beef, however, is not the focal point of this story.

RELATED: Meek Mill surprises students at Blaine School, donates 6,000 backpacks to district

On the eve of the 2018 NFL regular season, with the Eagles already 1-0 and the Patriots set to play the Texans, Drake accidentally trolled the hell out of Boston.

If you tracked the Eagles' Super Bowl run, this video will jog your memory:

As the pianos plinked and Meek Mill rose from underneath the stage, it became clear: this Boston concert venue was about to listen to a live version "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)", the very song the Philadelphia Eagles rode throughout the postseason to their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

The Eagles emerged from their tunnel on February 4 to the song. Malcolm Jenkins said in July that he knew, when the Patriots came out to Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" and the Eagles came out to "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)", that the Eagles were going to win the game.

Whether Drake meant it as a slight, or whether he was oblivious, is unclear. 

Meek Mill probably recognized the connection. And even if he didn't, the fact that he poured the salt in Patriots fans' wound one more time before the start a new season just makes Meek that much more of a Philadelphian for life.

Drake is performing in Boston for three nights. Maybe he can cover "Crazy Train" on Sunday night to make it up to the crowd.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

