More News:

October 31, 2018

Survey finds 31 percent of millennials will definitely vote in next week's election

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Elections Surveys
Pennsylvania voting machines elections Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Voting machines at a polling location in the dining room of The Gold Standard Cafe on Baltimore Ave. in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

About half of millennials surveyed in a recent poll said they would definitely or probably vote in next week's midterm elections, according to a recent survey conducted by NBC News and GenForward.

If history is any indicator of what midterm results may show, millennial votes are hard to secure. The survey also reported 19 percent of millennials would probably not or definitely not vote in this year's election.

The survey was conducted from the end of September through early October and polled 1,881 millennials, ages 18 to 34. 

RELATED: Here's how to get free Saxbys for voting in the midterms | One-third of voters don't know their congressional candidates, a new poll found

Among those individuals planning to go to the polls, the survey asked which issues were most important in their decisions about whom they'd be voting for in U.S. Congress races. A majority of African American millennials said they would vote based on racism as a social issue; Asian Americans and Latinos noted immigration was their key issue; and white voters cited health care. 

Notably, the majority of all millennials in each racial demographic said they thought things in the United States were "off on the wrong track" — but when asked about the nation's economy, reporting was more skewed. Most individuals said they thought the state of the economy as either "somewhat good," "neither good nor poor," or "somewhat poor."

The findings show that while most of the people polled want candidates who can bring about change, they are most interested in certain values. 

And most of them aren't following political news regarding the midterms. In fact, less than 40 percent have a great deal of interest in following the election. A startling 59 percent said they are not familiar with the candidates in their congressional districts. 

Don't know who's running for Congress in your district? To see the candidates that will appear on your ballot, check out Vote411's site. It requires you input your address and then will show you what your ballot will look like on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 6).

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Elections Surveys Philadelphia Voting Polling Millennials

Just In

Must Read

NFL

NFL trade deadline recap: Eagles acquire Golden Tate, Redskins land Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
103018_Golden-Tate-2_usat

Food & Drink

Where to score free salad, fries and other goodies this Halloween
Just Salad

Holidays

Dilworth Park bringing back 'Deck the Halls' holiday light show
Dilworth Park light show Wintergarden

Eagles

Updated Eagles 2019 draft picks (after the Golden Tate trade)
042618_NFL-Draft-Stage_usat

Wellness

Yoga studio with flotation spa opens in King of Prussia
Stillpoint Yoga and Float Spa

Opinion

Allegations of racial comments and cocaine use complicate Rittenhouse Square stabbing case
Sean Schellenger

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.