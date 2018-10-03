More News:

One-third of voters don't know their congressional candidates, a new poll found

Remember: The Nov. 6 election will determine who is in Congress for the next two years

A new poll released on Wednesday found that one-third of registered voters do not know the candidates they'll be voting for in five weeks. 

The Nov. 6 election is fast-approaching, and in a poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos, voters reported that they couldn't recognize the names of the candidates for Congress. Specifically, 34 percent of registered Republicans and 32.5 percent of Democrats said they weren't familiar with the congressional candidates in their state's district. 

RELATED: Trump visits Philly, and Gritty becomes a symbol of the protest

To see the candidates that will appear on your ballot, click here. Vote 411 requires you input your address and then will tell you what your ballot will look like on Nov. 6.

But experts are saying that most voters won't even rely on names when they're preparing to vote. It's more common for voters to vote plainly by party — especially in the increasingly polarizing era of President Donald Trump's White House.

Reuters reported in the opinion poll announcement that 54 percent of U.S. adults said that they disapprove of the way Trump is handling the presidency and Democrats hold a 9 percent lead when asked which party they will vote for in Congress.

