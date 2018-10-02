More News:

October 02, 2018

Trump visits Philly, and Gritty becomes a symbol of the protest

It seems like there's nothing Gritty can't do these days

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Gritty Protests
10022018_Gritty_Flyers_Twitter Source/Twitter

Gritty, the Flyer's new mascot, was the adopted face of Tuesday's protest against President Donald Trump in Philadelphia.

Warning: explicit language is used in images throughout this story.

President Donald Trump visited Philadelphia on Tuesday for the National Electrical Contractors Association at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.

Like Trump's previous visits to the city, protests were plentiful.

And among the throng of protesters, a common symbol kept popping up: the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot and all-around weirdo, Gritty.

Yes, that Gritty. 

The mascot has gripped sports fans and general zeitgeist consumers alike after being unveiled on September 24, and now he’s somehow been rolled into residents’ protest tactics, joining the hooded women from Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale."

How this happened is anyone’s guess, but it seems like Gritty is having his “Welcome to The Resistance” moment as we type. 

Somehow, this Pittsburgh Twitter user saw Gritty’s political turn coming from the very day Gritty was introduced to the world:

Of course, maybe we should’ve seen this as inevitable after he showed up on John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” to portray Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, complete with a Bud Light. 

Where will Gritty end up next? It’s almost impossible to predict.

As for his actual whereabouts on Tuesday afternoon, Gritty was… occupied.

What a guy.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Gritty Protests Center City Politics Donald Trump Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 5
100218JalenMills

Gritty

Trump visits Philly, and Gritty becomes a symbol of the protest
10022018_Gritty_Flyers_Twitter

Hit And Run

How a Temple student's near-death experience inspired a bicycle helmet that looks like a baseball cap
Rachel Hall Temple graduation

Travel

Southwest Airlines flash sale has low fares out of Philly
Carroll - Southwest Airlines

Business

It looks like MoviePass is up to something shady again
moviepass card facebook

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Any resemblance between Eagles and Super Bowl champs 'is purely coincidental'
1001_Eagles_lose_USAT

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand Wine Region

$3599 & up -- New Zealand Wine Regions Holiday w/Flights
Limited - Jamaica Resort

$1139 & up -- Jamaica Weeklong Vacation With Flights

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.