Philadelphia Flyers have a new mascot and it's ... wow

Just in time for the NHL preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers have a brand new mascot named Gritty, and it's... well, it's a lot. Just see for yourself in the grand reveal video below.
Join us in welcoming the newest member of the #Flyers Family, @GrittyNHL!!— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 24, 2018
Learn more about Gritty: https://t.co/eQRwTtD54w pic.twitter.com/njHQO1824b
As you can see, Gritty has a lion-like beard, disassociated eyeballs, and a gyrating pelvic region. He was revealed Monday at the Please Touch Museum and is the Flyers' second-ever mascot, following the short-lived mascot Slapshot of the 1970s.
What is this fuzzy orange creature exactly? That's a great question. Here's what Twitter had to say.
Love child of pic.twitter.com/Fhk3tqDSpv— Danny Sevilla (@SNESChalmers88) September 24, 2018
"HERE’S GRITTY!" pic.twitter.com/DFIIn1Qlli— Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) September 24, 2018
me: good mor-— gritty fear account ™ (@alllexdrago) September 24, 2018
the flyers: pic.twitter.com/IpaLE1eOFi
Good luck sleeping tonight, Flyers fans #Gritty pic.twitter.com/PTLdDwWZq9— Trevor Robb (@TrevorRobb_) September 24, 2018
gritty, the new flyers mascot, comes complete with soulless eyes that yearn for the sweet release of death pic.twitter.com/X728MebUrc— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 24, 2018
gritty is youppi's cousin who has fallen into some hard times & everyone is trying to help him get better pic.twitter.com/53a67lvBIx— Mononc Écoeurant (@MononcEcouerant) September 24, 2018
This is what happens when you shave Gritty. pic.twitter.com/a4dQYT58Sx— Antoine Bugle Boy (@MrButterChicken) September 24, 2018
I think I know how this is going to end. #Gritty pic.twitter.com/950QGpYI8q— Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) September 24, 2018
Redditors on r/philadelphia had opinions, too.
So this is Gritty, the new Flyers mascot from r/philadelphia
Plus Gritty has his own Twitter account. How thrilling! The Flyers even posted a little bio on the creature, though it doesn't do much to boost his identity.
"He claims that he's been around for a lot longer than we know it, and recent construction at the Wells Fargo Center disturbed his secret hideout forcing him to show his face publicly for the first time," the bio reads.
"A number of times he's been caught eating snow straight from the Zamboni machine, and unbeknown to most, his love of hot dogs has been inflating the Flyers Dollar Dog Night consumption totals for years."
Okay. So ... what do you think of the new Philadelphian?
