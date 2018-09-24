More Sports:

September 24, 2018

Philadelphia Flyers have a new mascot and it's ... wow

Pro tip: maybe don't look at it directly in the eye

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers Mascots
gritty flyers mascot @GrittyNHL/Twitter

Behold Philadelphia's newest mascot, Gritty, repping the Flyers.

Just in time for the NHL preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers have a brand new mascot named Gritty, and it's... well, it's a lot. Just see for yourself in the grand reveal video below.

As you can see, Gritty has a lion-like beard, disassociated eyeballs, and a gyrating pelvic region. He was revealed Monday at the Please Touch Museum and is the Flyers' second-ever mascot, following the  short-lived mascot Slapshot of the 1970s.

What is this fuzzy orange creature exactly? That's a great question. Here's what Twitter had to say. 








Redditors on r/philadelphia had opinions, too.

So this is Gritty, the new Flyers mascot from r/philadelphia

Plus Gritty has his own Twitter account. How thrilling! The Flyers even posted a little bio on the creature, though it doesn't do much to boost his identity.

"He claims that he's been around for a lot longer than we know it, and recent construction at the Wells Fargo Center disturbed his secret hideout forcing him to show his face publicly for the first time," the bio reads.

"A number of times he's been caught eating snow straight from the Zamboni machine, and unbeknown to most, his love of hot dogs has been inflating the Flyers Dollar Dog Night consumption totals for years."

Okay. So ... what do you think of the new Philadelphian?

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers Mascots Philadelphia Hockey NHL Twitter

Just In

Must Read

Feuds

Just months into first term, Bridgeport's gay, black mayor faces death threats and racial attacks
Carroll - Bridgeport borough Montgomery County

Accidents

Badly injured when struck by car, Dirty Franks bartender says her first words
Sheila Modglin

Festivals

This fall beer fest is all about pumpkin brews
pumpkins

Phillies

MLB rumors: Phillies leaders to sign Manny Machado, Bryce Harper, willing to trade away nearly anyone
0923_Machado_Harper_USAT

Eagles

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 3 vs. Colts
092418CoreyClement

Music

Philly music we’re listening to: Lil Uzi Vert, Yowler, Treasure Box, and Cheer Up
07-LilUziVert_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.