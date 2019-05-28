More Events:

May 28, 2019

Manayunk Arts Festival back for 30th year

Shop the two-day festival for jewelry, paintings and more

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Art
Manayunk Arts Festival Courtesy of/JPG Photography

The 30th annual Manayunk Arts Festival will take place June 22 and June 23.

The tri-state area's largest outdoor juried arts festival, the Manayunk Arts Festival, will return for its 30th year on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

Approximately 300 different artists and crafters will set up booths along Main Street, selling jewelry, photos, paintings, sculptures, ceramics and much more.

RELATED: La Festa Italian Street Festival in South Philly similar to celebrations in ItalyRoots2Rise hosting yoga classes on the Manayunk Bridge

Also, for the seventh year, local up-and-coming talent will be featured in the Emerging Artist Tent at the intersection of Main and Grape streets.

Visitors can start shopping at 11 a.m. Saturday, the festival will end at 7 p.m. Sunday it will open again at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

When shoppers need a break from walking, they can head to one of the restaurants and bars along Main Street. Many will have outdoor seating and some may offer festival specials.

The Manayunk Arts Festival will take place rain or shine.

2019 Manayunk Arts Festival

Saturday, June 22, through Sunday, June 23
Beginning at 11 a.m.
Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Art Manayunk Shopping Family-Friendly Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles fantasy football rankings, with analysis
052819ZachErtz

Business

Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount
North Star Bar redevelopment fairmount

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles have the 'most underappreciated player' in NFL
011219JasonKelce

Celebrities

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner reportedly are broken up
0523_Ben Simmons Jenner

Illness

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk
012222018_senior_citizen_Unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved