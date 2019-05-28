Manayunk Arts Festival back for 30th year

The tri-state area's largest outdoor juried arts festival, the Manayunk Arts Festival, will return for its 30th year on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

Approximately 300 different artists and crafters will set up booths along Main Street, selling jewelry, photos, paintings, sculptures, ceramics and much more.



Also, for the seventh year, local up-and-coming talent will be featured in the Emerging Artist Tent at the intersection of Main and Grape streets.



Visitors can start shopping at 11 a.m. Saturday, the festival will end at 7 p.m. Sunday it will open again at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

When shoppers need a break from walking, they can head to one of the restaurants and bars along Main Street. Many will have outdoor seating and some may offer festival specials.

The Manayunk Arts Festival will take place rain or shine.

Saturday, June 22, through Sunday, June 23

Beginning at 11 a.m.

Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.