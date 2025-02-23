More Health:

11 deaths reported in listeria outbreak linked to supplemental shakes served in long-term care facilities

In the outbreak, 38 people were infected across 21 states, including Pennsylvania, the FDA said. Most of them lived in long-term care facilities or were hospitalized prior to getting sick.

A listeria outbreak that sickened 38 people and led to 11 reported deaths has been linked with the frozen supplemental shakes pictured above, the FDA said.

A listeria outbreak that led to 11 reported deaths has been linked to Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brand frozen supplemental shakes served in hospitals and long-term care facilities, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

The outbreak has infected 38 people in 21 states, including Pennsylvania, and led to 37 reported hospitalizations, the FDA said Friday. It includes cases dating back to 2018, and is currently ongoing, officials said. Of the 38 people for whom information is available, 89% reported living in long-term care facilities or were hospitalized prior to becoming sick.

In November, the FDA was notified about a listeria outbreak with many of the ill people having resided in long-term care facilities before getting sick. The FDA's investigation found that each of the long-term care facilities that supplied information had frozen supplemental shakes from either Lyons ReadyCare or Sysco Imperial brands. The FDA is continuing to investigate the outbreak along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Certain Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial frozen supplemental shakes are being voluntarily recalled, the FDA said. Hospitals and long-term care facilities who purchased Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial shakes are urged by the FDA to not serve them and to sanitize any surfaces they touched.

"Sysco expresses our most sincere condolences with those affected by this outbreak and their families," the company told CNN. "Food safety is and will continue to be our top priority, and our focus will always be on improving these programs that protect our customers and our communities from foodborne illnesses."

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the Listeria monocytogenes germ, which usually occurs after eating contaminated food, according to the CDC. The disease primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms usually begin 2 weeks after consuming food contaminated with listeria, but can occur as soon as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

Infected people who are not pregnant may experience symptoms like headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches. Pregnant women usually only experience fever, fatigue and muscle aches, but listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, and serious illness or death in newborns. Anyone with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

