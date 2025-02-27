More Health:

February 27, 2025

The key to happiness? Don't strive for it

People who continuously search for the feeling end up mentally exhausted and prone to lapses of self-control, research shows

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Happiness
Happiness Paradox Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

The pursuit of happiness leaves people mentally exhausted and prone to lapses in self-control, according to new research on the happiness paradox. The key to happiness, researchers say, is not to strive for it.

Trying to be happy often makes people less happy. This conundrum is called the happiness paradox, and it has been studied for more than a decade.

Unlike many goals, which produce better results the more people pursue them, research has shown the opposite to be true with happiness. "Valuing happiness can be self-defeating because the more people value happiness, the more likely they will feel disappointment," a 2021 study noted.

MORE: Traumatic brain injuries may one day be treated with a nasal spray

A new study, published in Applied Psychology, confirmed this finding and went deeper. It found that pursuing happiness is mentally exhausting, making people vulnerable to lapses of self-control. This spirals into people succumbing to temptation and self-destructive decisions that make them unhappy.

"The story here is that the pursuit of happiness costs mental resources," the study's lead author, Sam Maglio, of the University of Toronto Scarborough, said in university publication. "Instead of just going with the flow, you are trying to make yourself feel differently."

Maglio and his team surveyed hundreds of people and learned that those who continuously pursued happiness also reported less self-control. Then they had people engage in a series of mundane tasks that required mental energy and self-regulation. The people who habitually sought happiness quit the tasks sooner than those who were less inclined to pursue happiness. The researchers concluded that pursuing happiness and regulating behavior compete for the same limited amount of mental energy.

Maglio's advice: "Just chill. Don't try to be super happy all the time. Instead of trying to get more stuff you want, look at what you already have and just accept it as something that gives you happiness."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Happiness Philadelphia Studies Wellness Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Business

Center City hotels cashed in on the Eagles' Super Bowl run

Eagles Parade Hotels

Illness

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

Streaming

What to stream: 'The White Lotus' and 'We Live in Time'

streaming guide white lotus

Health Stories

Ahead of her Philly show, Kathy Griffin opens up about her battles with cancer, addiction and PTSD

Kathy Griffin PTSD

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Philadelphia Flower Show and a restaurant week

Weekend guide

Sixers

Can the Sixers be fixed?

Paul George Sixers February 2025

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved