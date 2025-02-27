More Health:

February 27, 2025

Traumatic brain injuries may one day be treated with a nasal spray

A treatment tested by researchers in Boston found it improves motor function, coordination and spatial memory in mice. But it still must pass human trials.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Traumatic Brain Injuries
TBI Nasal Spray Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

A nasal spray tested on mice with traumatic brain injuries helped mitigate damage to their central nervous systems, new research shows.

Getting immediate treatment with a nasal spray could be a game-changer for athletes and other people who suffer traumatic brain injuries.

This may become a possibility, according to new research from Mass General Brigham in Boston. The study, published Thursday in Nature Neuroscience, found that a nasal spray targeting neuroinflammation reduced damage to the central nervous system and behavioral dysregulation in mice with TBIs.

MORE: Ahead of her Philly show, Kathy Griffin opens up about her battles with cancer, addiction and PTSD

More than 1.5 million Americans have TBIs each year. 

"Traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of death and disability — including cognitive decline — and chronic inflammation is one of the key reasons," said Dr. Saef Izzy, one of the study's lead authors and head of the Immunology of Brain Injury Program at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "Currently, there is no treatment to prevent the long-term effects of traumatic brain injury."

But the study found immediate nasal administration of an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody – used for the treatment of organ transplant rejection – improved the motor function, coordination and spatial memory of mice with moderate to severe TBIs. The mice also were less anxious than the mice who did not receive the nasal spray.

"This opens up a whole new area of research and treatment in traumatic brain injury, something that's almost impossible to treat," another senior author, Dr. Howard Weiner, said in a release. "It also means this could work in intracerebral hemorrhage and other stroke patients with brain injury."

The next step is human trials. The hope is that this type of nasal spray eventually becomes available to athletes, such as football players, some of whom get repeated head blows.

"We envision giving a nasal spray right there on the sidelines," Weiner said. "It isn't something we can do yet, but we see the potential."

TBIs usually result from a blow or jolt to the head or body by an outside force. Immediate symptoms include headache, nausea and vomiting, slurred speech, dizziness, balance issues and loss of consciousness. Emotional symptoms, such as frustration and irritability, can develop over time.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive neurological disorder that affects cognition, emotions, behavior and coordination, can develop from repeated TBIs, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Prevention is the best tool to combat TBIs, but people who get immediate medical treatment after blows to the head have better outcomes, according to the Mayo Clinic

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Traumatic Brain Injuries Philadelphia Concussions Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Business

Center City hotels cashed in on the Eagles' Super Bowl run

Eagles Parade Hotels

Illness

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

Streaming

What to stream: 'The White Lotus' and 'We Live in Time'

streaming guide white lotus

Health Stories

Ahead of her Philly show, Kathy Griffin opens up about her battles with cancer, addiction and PTSD

Kathy Griffin PTSD

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Philadelphia Flower Show and a restaurant week

Weekend guide

Sixers

Can the Sixers be fixed?

Paul George Sixers February 2025

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved