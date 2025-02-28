More Sports:

Report: Eagles to hire Scot Loeffler to be new quarterbacks coach

The Eagles are going in a different direction with their newest position coaching hire.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
022825ScotLoeffler Saul Young/Imagn Images

Scot Loeffler

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler to be their new quarterbacks coach, according to a report from Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated.

Loeffler's résumé: 

• 1993-1996: Michigan (Quarterback, as a player)
• 1996–1997: Michigan (Student assistant)
• 1998–1999: Michigan (Graduate assistant)
• 2000–2001: Central Michigan (QB coach)
• 2002–2007: Michigan (QB coach)
• 2008: Detroit Lions (QB coach)
• 2009–2010: Florida (QB coach)
• 2011 Temple: (Offensive coordinator / QB coach)
• 2012 Auburn: (Offensive coordinator / QB coach)
• 2013–2015 Virginia Tech: (Offensive coordinator / QB coach)
• 2016–2018 Boston College: (Offensive coordinator / QB coach)
• 2019–2025: Bowling Green

Bowling Green went 7-22 in Loeffler's first three seasons as their head coach, but Bowling Green qualified for bowl games (all losses) in each of the last three seasons, with a combined record of 20-19. He holds the distinction of being the first college coach to be ejected for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Ross Tucker on the call:

The notable quarterbacks Loeffler coached in college (as a QB coach) include Chad Henne, Ryan Mallett, Tim Tebow, and Logan Thomas. His time as a quarterback and graduate assistant at Michigan also overlapped with Brian Griese and Tom Brady, with whom he reportedly remains close.

Loeffler's lone season as a professional coach was with the 2008 Lions that went 0-16.

The Eagles were tasked with hiring a new quarterbacks coach after 2024 QB coach Doug Nussmeier followed Kellen Moore to New Orleans to be the Saints' offensive coordinator.

